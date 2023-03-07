NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:



Partners Bancorp ( PTRS)

Partners Bancorp has agreed to merge with LINKBANCORP. Under the proposed transaction, Partners Bancorp shareholders will receive 1.15 shares of LINKBANCORP per share.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. ( VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics has agreed to merge with Notable Labs. Under the proposed transaction, Vascular Biogenics shareholders will own only approximately 24% of the combined company.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. ( INDT)

INDUS Realty Trust has agreed to merge with Centerbridge Partners. Under the proposed transaction, INDUS Realty shareholders will receive $67.00 per share in cash.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. ( JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics has agreed to merge with Redx Pharma. Under the proposed transaction, Jounce shareholders will own only approximately 37% of the combined company.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

