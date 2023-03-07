Adobe's Earnings Could Double in 3 Years

Despite current acquisition concerns, the software giant has excellent fundamentals--and a fair to undervalued price

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Many investors are currently discounting Adobe and overlooking its medium-term potential.
  • Its profitability and growth are both industry leading, and there is no reason to think that will change in the next few years.
  • According to the GF Value chart, it is significantly undervalued while it is fairly valued in a discounted cash flow analysis.
Article's Main Image

According to the analysts at Morningstar (

MORN, Financial), earnings per share without non-recurring items for Adobe Inc. (ADBE, Financial) could jump from $10.10 per share for 2022 to $19.90 per share in 2025.

That implies average earnings growth of 24% per year (without compounding) and suggests the share price could rise significantly. Perhaps there would be even enough pressure to push the price back over the $600 mark again.

If so, that could also produce a doubling of the share price, from its current level of $322.32 to the $688.32 it hit on Nov. 19, 2021. That, of course, was when the price began to tumble, and kept on falling throughout most of 2022.

1630058146225491968.png

The stock bottomed out at $276.96 on Sept. 26, 2022, before beginning to recover. That was less than two weeks after the company announced it intended to buy competitor Figma.

Some of that recovered price faded away when investors—and later, American and European regulators—came out against the acquisition. Figma’s design software competes with Adobe’s XD, thus raising fears the deal would stifle innovation or lead to consumer price increases. Adobe is challenging that view.

If Adobe were to satisfy the regulators and finalize the deal, then the road to nearly doubled earnings would be somewhat easier. But what are the odds the company can push its EPS without NRI up to nearly $20 a share by the end of 2025?

Count

Bill Nygren (Trades, Portfolio) of the Oakmark Fund as an optimist when it comes to Adobe’s overall potential. Writing in the fund’s fourth-quarter 2022 commentary, the guru noted:

“We invested in Adobe after the stock traded near a three-year low in the wake of the announcement that it would acquire Figma, a complementary design software vendor, for $20 billion. Despite the market’s fears related to this transaction, we believe that Adobe is a fast-growing, high-margin business that continues to possess enduring competitive advantages. Its Creative Cloud is the de facto standard for both professionals and students, and its Acrobat products are used to read and create billions of PDF documents every year.”

Nygren added that Adobe had successfully transitioned from selling licenses to cloud-based subscriptions.

From a financial strength standpoint, the company has a solid balance sheet, leaving no concern about potential distress. One indicator of that strength is its interest coverage ratio of 54.45, meaning it generates $54.45 in operating income for each dollar of interest expense. That is backed up by high Altman Z-Score of 9.6 (well into the safe zone, which means it is in good standing).

It is highly profitable and has delivered black ink every year for the past decade. And, those profits have been industry-leading, with an operating margin of 34.64% and a net margin of 27.01%.

Shareholders have enjoyed significant rewards, with return on equity at 33.50% and return on invested capital at 19.59%.

The news is equally robust on the growth front, with revenue growing by an average of 18.10% per year over the past three years and 20.90% over the past five years. The Ebitda growth rate is faster, at 20.90% per year over the past three years and 25.10% over the past five years.

Although the EPS without NRI numbers have faded off in the past two years, Adobe has enjoyed very rapid growth over the past decade, an average of 35.69% per year.

1630116183074181120.png

Just to round out the high-performance growth stats, we have free cash flow also well into the double digits.

Adobe does not pay a dividend, but has been buying back shares; over the past decade, it has averaged an annual reduction of 0.73%.

As we saw in the 10-year price chart, shares have fallen by about half over the past year and three months. That is a strong suggestion it is currently undervalued.

But there are other measures we can use to confirm or deny that thesis. The GF Value Line considers it to be significantly undervalued, placing an intrinsic value of $656.18. That is well above the current price of $322.32 and tells us there is a margin of safety.

1630377625010606080.png

The price-earnings ratio, though, is 31.91, which is above the software industry median of 26.68. Dividing that price-earnings ratio by the five-year Ebitda growth rate of 25.10% gives us a PEG ratio of 1.27, well within the fair valuation range.

We can have confidence in the discounted cash flow calculator since Adobe has a predictability rating of four out five stars. DCF, too, considers the current price to be a fair valuation, although it is based on an EPS without NRI growth rate of 20% per year. That is quite a bit less than the company’s actual growth rate of 35.70% per year over the past decade.

Overall, I am inclined to believe the company is fairly valued to significantly undervalued given its earnings power.

Adobe is very widely held among the gurus; 25 of them had stakes in the company at the end of 2022, according to 13F filings. The three largest holdings were those of

PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) (6,341,673 shares), Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) of Fisher Asset Management (5,070,299) and Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) of Akre Capital Management (1,239,558).

Institutional ownership comes in at 66.42% and insiders own 0.35%.

Investors should be aware that 13F filings do not give a complete picture of a firm’s holdings as the reports only include its positions in U.S. stocks and American depository receipts, but they can still provide valuable information. Further, the reports only reflect trades and holdings as of the most-recent portfolio filing date, which may or may not be held by the reporting firm today or even when this article was published.

Conclusion

Could Adobe really double its earnings in the next three years? Yes. As we have seen, the company has grown its EPS without NRI by an average of 35.70% per year over the past decade. Doubling would require only 24% per year. If that happens, then it is quite likely the share price will follow, giving investors some very rewarding capital gains.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.