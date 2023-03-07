Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces Chief Operating Officer

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2023 / Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group" or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), a Hong Kong Main Board listed company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Annie Wong as Chief Operating Officer on 1 March 2023.

In this newly created role, Annie will be responsible for enhancing the company's end-to-end value chain efficiencies, strategic planning as well as product and inventory management. She will also focus on streamlining our processes to capture synergies and optimise operational and cost effectiveness.

Annie has been working with us as a Business Consultant since August 2022, bringing an impressive range of experience in management consulting, operations, and executive leadership. Prior to joining us, Annie held senior leadership positions in various renowned retail companies, including Lane Crawford Joyce Group and PVH Asia Pacific. Most recently, she led PVH Asia Pacific to achieve outstanding results in multiple competitive markets, providing strategic direction and driving business optimisation.

Ms. Sonia Cheng, Vice-Chairman of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group remarked, "Drawing on Annie's broad experience in management consulting, operations and executive leadership, coupled with her enthusiasm and commitment to success, she is a pivotal force in the Group's transformation journey."

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A longstanding commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long-term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing smart retail business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

Media Enquiries:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

Danita On
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8501
Email: [email protected]

Haide Ng
Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 2138 8336
Email: [email protected]

File: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces Chief Operating Officer

28/02/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

SOURCE: Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741117/Chow-Tai-Fook-Jewellery-Group-Announces-Chief-Operating-Officer

img.ashx?id=741117

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.