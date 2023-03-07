Mazda Production and Sales Results for January 2023

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image
MazdaLogoS-192.jpg

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 28, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for January 2023 are summarized below.

I. Production

1. Domestic Production

Mazda's domestic production volume in January 2023 decreased 7.2% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Domestic production of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:24,670 units
(down 26.7% year on year)
CX-60:8,490 units
MAZDA3:7,485 units
(down 24.1%)

2. Overseas Production

Mazda's overseas production volume in January 2023 decreased 3.6% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.

[Overseas production of key models in January 2023]
CX-30:13,248 units
(down 1.5% year on year)
MAZDA3:5,283 units
(down 60.4%)
CX-50:4,438 units
(up 3313.8%)

II. Domestic Sales

Mazda's domestic sales volume in January 2023 increased 22.7% year on year due to increased sales of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.5% (up 0.4 points year on year), with a 2.0% share of the micro-mini segment (unchanged year-on-year) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.2 points).

[Domestic sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-60:3,016 units
MAZDA2:2,003 units
(up 9.9%)
CX-30:1,634 units
(down 5.2%)

III. Exports

Mazda's export volume in January 2023 increased 5.9% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe and other regions.

[Exports of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:26,631 units
(up 3.2% year on year)
MAZDA3:6,470 units
(up 3.9%)
CX-9:6,022 units
(up 27.2%)

IV. Global Sales

Mazda's global sales volume in January 2023 decreased 7.4% year on year due to decreased sales in China.

[Global sales of key models in January 2023]
CX-5:25,391 units
(down 22.1% year on year)
CX-30:13,222 units
(down 2.1%)
MAZDA3:11,634 units
(down 49.9%)

For more information, visit https://newsroom.mazda.com/en/publicity/release/2023/202302/230227a.html.

Source: mazda

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.