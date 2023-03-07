Smiths Detection launches compact CT checkpoint X-ray

2 hours ago
Smiths+Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, today announces that it has launched the HI-SCAN+6040+CTiX+Model+S, a smaller footprint version of its successful, security operator preferred, Computed Tomography (CT) passenger checkpoint scanner.

This new model, which is 20cm narrower and 350kg lighter than the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, can be easily integrated into existing and new airport or critical infrastructure checkpoints. Both models of the HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX feature industry leading image quality and low levels of energy consumption, a belt speed of 0.2m/s, which is 30% higher than other CT X-ray scanners, alongside low noise levels and zero vibration, improving the checkpoint experience for both passengers and security operators.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S harnesses the power of CT X-ray scanning eliminating the need to remove electronic devices, liquids and gels from hand luggage by producing 3D volumetric images, reducing the number of trays and speeding up the security screening process. The new Model S also features the original model’s award winning operator interface.

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S can be seamlessly integrated alongside both Smiths Detection and third-party technology, supporting the development of open+architecture solutions. It can be further enhanced with Smiths Detection’s iCMORE automated object recognition software which allows for automated detection of an ever-expanding list of prohibited items, improving security outcomes and efficiency. While the latest data security features and controls ensure customer data and assets are well protected from cyber-attacks.

Philo Daniel, Global Director Aviation, Smiths Detection said: “With over 700 units sold globally, the market leading HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX delivers the very best passenger baggage security solution, and we are delighted to further enhance our product portfolio with this new launch. We have developed a more streamlined checkpoint scanner, which can fit into checkpoints with size and layout limitations, that improves energy efficiency, the screening process, security outcomes and passenger experience.”

The HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX Model S is ECAC EDS CB C3 approved in Europe, with further local approvals to follow.

About Smiths Detection:

Smiths Detection is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, urban security and defence. With more than 70 years of field-tested experience, Smiths Detection deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, biological agents, and narcotics – helping make the world a safer place.

For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithsdetection.com.

