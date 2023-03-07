Wildpack Announces Litigation

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Wildpack Beverage Inc. (

TSXV:CANS, Financial)(OTCQB:WLDPF)("Wildpack" or the"Company") a middle market co-packer of canned goods, announces that Wildpack Holdings US Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wildpack, has filed a lawsuit in the State of Michigan against Ms. Kim Murray and Mr. Tim Murray arising from misrepresentations in connection with the acquisition of Land and Sea Packaging in 2021 (the "Acquisition") and their employment thereafter. Further, the Company has filed a lawsuit in Vancouver, BC against Ms. Kim Murray, a former Board Director, for breach of fiduciary duties. Wildpack is seeking various relief in each action. Ms. Murray has filed suit against the Company alleging certain amounts are owed under the terms of the Acquisition (the amounts are accrued on the Company's books). As the matters are now before the Courts, Wildpack does not intend to make additional comments on these lawsuits unless otherwise determined to be appropriate by its legal counsel.

Per: "Mitch Barnard"
Mitch Barnard
Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact us at:

[email protected]

or

Elijah Clare
Vice President, Investor Relations
[email protected]

Visit our investor website at:

https://investor.wildpackbev.com

About Wildpack

Wildpack is engaged in canned goods manufacturing and packaging operating in the middle market by providing sustainable aluminum can filling, decorating, packaging, brokering, sleeve/label printing services, and logistics to brands throughout the United States. Wildpack currently operates indirectly through its wholly owned subsidiaries and out of six facilities in Baltimore, Maryland; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Atlanta, Georgia; Longmont, Colorado; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas, Nevada with a focus on digital innovation and green ready-to-drink packaging. Wildpack commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CANS" on May 19, 2021, and on the OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbol "WLDPF" on February 23, 2022.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Wildpack Beverage Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741139/Wildpack-Announces-Litigation

img.ashx?id=741139

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.