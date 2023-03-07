Physitrack PLC - Interim report: January - December 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Physitrack (

STO:PTRK, Financial) Completing the year with strong revenue and EBITDA growth, having established strong foundations to accelerate growth for FY2023.

Oct - Dec 2022

  • Revenue increased by 38 per cent from the comparative period in 2021 to generate total sales of EUR 3.5m (EUR 2.5m). On a proforma basis revenue grew by 20 per cent. This proforma growth was achieved in both the Lifecare (5 per cent) and Wellness (55 per cent) divisions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 0.9m (EUR 0.8m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25 per cent (32 per cent). This movement in the EBITDA margins is driven by the shift in the mix of revenue towards wellness which currently operates at relatively lower margins.
  • Adjusted operating profit of EUR 0.1m (EUR 0.5m) was generated resulting in a margin of 2 per cent (16 per cent).
  • Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR 0.00 (EUR 0.02).
  • Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 1.2m (EUR 1.1m).

Jan - Dec 2022

  • Revenue increased by 57 per cent from the comparative period in 2021 to generate total sales of EUR 12.5m (EUR 8.0m). On a proforma basis revenue grew by 27 per cent. This proforma growth was achieved in both the Lifecare (17 per cent) and Wellness (54 per cent) divisions.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.4m (EUR 2.6m) was generated resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 28 percent (33 per cent).
  • Adjusted operating profit of EUR 1.0m (EUR 1.2m) was generated resulting in a margin of 8 per cent (14 per cent).
  • Adjusted ordinary and diluted profit per share totalled EUR 0.06 (EUR 0.07).
  • Cashflow generated from operations before the payment of adjusting items equalled EUR 2.9m (EUR 2.2m).

Operational highlights

  • Finalisation of the rebuild of the PT Courses platform with significant enhancements to both the underlying content and user experience, opening the door to integration with the existing Physitrack platform and further acceleration in the US market.
  • Successful transition of a vast majority of users from the GoMobilus platform to Physitrack, paving the way for additional streamlining of Physitrack's Lifecare offering and simplification of the corporate structure.
  • Successful transition to an in-house development team, creating a safe haven for top tech talent and further enhancing the Physitrack platform.
  • Appointment of Nick McClelland, former Chief Growth Officer of Mercer UK as Chief Growth Officer of the Wellness segment, providing extensive knowledge, methodology and commercial opportunities to significantly grow this division in 2023.

Henrik Molin, Co-founder and CEO of Physitrack PLC, commented:
"The fruits of our labour were seen widely across the business in the biggest quarter in the history of the Group with all but one business line posting very impressive performances. We're on a strong footing to keep accelerating growth and profitability in 2023 with a dream team that keeps pushing the boundaries of our capabilities."

Group key performance indicators

3 Month period endedYear ended
EUR (€), unless otherwise stated31 Dec 2231 Dec 2131 Dec 2231 Dec 21
Revenue3,517,1102,548,44612,510,3717,990,648
Prior period revenue growth (%)3817957162
Proforma revenue growth (%)20382728
Adjusted EBITDA869,540816,3463,446,4752,627,717
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)25322833
Adjusted operating profit/loss60,063476,2301,012,5441,154,623
Adjusted operating margin (%)219814
Adjusted earnings per share0.000.020.060.07
Operating cashflow before adjusting items1,190,8291,055,5962,897,5552,187,185
% of revenue which is subscription70697182

Webcast conference
Tuesday February 28, 2023 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on https://www.physitrackgroup.com/investors/reports-presentations after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gtPyBB6xRDWhhoQISCWnWQ

Participants will be able to ask questions through the web chat.

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Adam Nilsson, investor and media contact, Physitrack
+46 (0) 707 46 44 21
[email protected]
[email protected]

About Physitrack

Physitrack PLC, founded in 2012, is a global digital healthcare provider, focused on the B2B wellness and virtual-first care markets. With staff on four continents, customers in 17 time zones, and end users in 187 countries, Physitrack is a truly global company.

The company has two business lines:
1. Lifecare - SaaS platform tailored mainly to physiotherapy and musculoskeletal care, enabling practitioners to deliver clinical home exercises, education prescription, outcomes tracking, triaging and Telehealth.

2. Wellness - SaaS platform for Employee Wellness and care powered by a combination of world-leading technology and wellness professionals based in the United Kingdom, Germany and the Nordics.

Physitrack PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (PTRK).

Visit us at https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

Learn more at https://championhealth.co.uk/ and watch this video on the new Champion Health Launch Self-serve at https://vimeo.com/801765782/3c77832b80 (1.12 minutes).

Certified Advisor

FNCA Sweden AB is the appointed Certified Adviser of Physitrack.
[email protected], +46 8 528 00 399

This information is information that Physitrack is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2023-02-28 08:00 CET.

Attachments

Physitrack PLC - Interim Report January - December 2022

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/741144/Physitrack-PLC--Interim-report-January--December-2022

img.ashx?id=741144

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.