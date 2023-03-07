Licensing Expo Spotlights Emerging IP Discovery & Newness Through Two New Programs

  • License This! Competition returns this year after launching at Expo last year
  • NEW Ignite Brand Pitches program for exhibitors to spotlight new IP

    • LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Licensing Expo, the world's largest and most influential event dedicated to licensing and brand extension, today announces the opening of submissions for two new programs, "License This!" and "Ignite Brand Pitches". Both programs aim to highlight new branding concepts from never-before licensed and emerging IPs. The competitions will be given a platform on the live stage at Licensing Expo from the industry's leading decision-makers, taking place June 13-15 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, organized by the Informa Markets' Global Licensing Group.

    • "License This!" aims to spotlight newcomers into the industry, inviting artists, illustrators, designers and creatives with no existing licensing experience to submit concepts from today to be reviewed by a panel of expert judges from License Global. Entrants will be reviewed based on level of ingenuity, licensing potential and alignment with today's marketplace. Three runner-ups and the winner will be announced on a live stage during Licensing Expo and the winner will receive over $7,000 of free exposure including a booth at the following year's event to launch their brand to the global licensing community.
    • Ignite Brand Pitches is aimed at Licensing Expo's signed exhibitors to provide them with a platform to generate buzz and get the industry's eyes on their newest IP or innovation. Designed for brands with existing licensing portfolios, five selected entrants will pitch one brand concept live on-stage to Licensing Expo's audience of industry experts.

    Both competitions are free to enter, with submissions closing on April 17, 2023.

    "Breaking into the licensing business can be daunting, especially for those without prior experience or exposure," says Amanda Cioletti, Vice President, Content & Strategy, License Global. "Our aim for License This! is to provide an annual forum for original product development with the insight of real seasoned experts who can best advise, inform and influence the future of consumer products, trends and brand extension experiences."

    "There is high demand at Licensing Expo to curate experiences surrounding emerging and existing IPs, with brand discovery a key reason that attendees come to the show - to seek the next big thing," says Ella Haynes, Event Director for Licensing Expo. "With this in mind, we wanted to bring back License This! to provide a voice for those who are trying to break into the licensing industry. We are also launching Ignite Brand Pitches this year to support continued innovation and to spotlight ‘newness' for existing exhibitors to amplify their current projects."

    To enter the License This! 2023 competition, for more information on Ignite Brand Pitches, or to register to attend or exhibit at Licensing Expo 2023, visit LicensingExpo.com.

    About Licensing Expo

    Launched in 1980, Licensing Expo is the world's largest and most influential annual tradeshow dedicated to licensing and brand extension. Every year, more than 5,000 brands and 16,000 retailers, licensees, manufacturers, distributors, and licensing agents attend Licensing Expo from more than 70 countries. Licensing Expo is a part of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets, the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together.

    About License Global
    License Global, a part of the Global Licensing Group, is the leading publication for the brand licensing industry, delivering award-winning editorial content, including news, trends, analysis and special reports about the global consumer product and retail marketplace. Through its magazine, website, daily e-newsletter, webinars, videos and event publications, License Global reaches more than 150,000 executives and professionals in all major markets. The magazine also serves as the official publication for the sector's trade events, which include Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai and the Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit.

    About Global Licensing Group

    The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Shanghai, Brand & Licensing Innovation Summit and License Global. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.

