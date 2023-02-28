BMO Financial Group Declares Dividends

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.43 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ("Q2 2023 Dividend"), unchanged from the prior quarter.

The Board of Directors also declared dividends of:

  • $0.24075 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 27;
  • $0.2265 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 29;
  • $0.240688 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 31;
  • $0.190875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 33;
  • $0.303125 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 44;
  • $0.31875 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 46;
  • $36.865 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 50(1); and
  • $22.23438356 per share on paid-up Class B Preferred Shares Series 52(1).

The dividend on the common shares is payable on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. The dividends on the preferred shares, except for Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and Series 52, are payable on May 25, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023. The dividends on the Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and Series 52 are payable on May 26, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 28, 2023.

The above-mentioned dividends on the common and preferred shares are designated as "eligible" dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.

Common shareholders may elect to have their cash dividends reinvested in common shares of the Bank in accordance with the Bank's Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (the "Plan").

As previously announced, and until further notice, such additional common shares will be issued from treasury with a two percent discount from the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan). The discount will not apply to common shares purchased under the "Optional Cash Payment" feature of the Plan.

For existing members of the Plan, the discount will automatically be applied to the reinvestment of the Q2 2023 Dividend. For registered shareholders who wish to participate in the Plan and thereby receive the two percent discount in respect of the Q2 2023 Dividend, Enrolment Forms must be received by the Bank's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by the close of business on May 2, 2023. Beneficial or non-registered holders must contact their financial institution or broker well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to participate.

More information about the Plan and how to enroll can be found at:

http://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/shareholder-information/dividend-reinvestment-plan

(1) The Class B Preferred Shares Series 50 and 52 are not listed on any stock exchanges.

favicon.png?sn=TO26150&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmo-financial-group-declares-dividends-301757708.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO26150&Transmission_Id=202302280531PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO26150&DateId=20230228
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.