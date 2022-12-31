BEST Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 8, 2023

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) ("BEST" or the "Company"), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:00pm U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, or 9:00am Beijing Time on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Participants may access the call by dialling the following numbers:

United States:

+1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong:

800-963976 or +852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

International:

+1-412-317-6061

Participant Elite Entry Number:

1659917

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 15, 2023 by dialling the following numbers:

United States:

+1-877-344-7529

International:

+1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

1608887

Please visit the Company's investor relations website http://ir.best-inc.com/ to view the earnings release prior to the conference call. A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a presentation will also be available at the same site.

ABOUT BEST INC.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) is a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China and Southeast Asia. Through its proprietary technology platform and extensive networks, BEST offers a comprehensive set of logistics and value-add services, including freight delivery, supply chain management and global logistics services. BEST's mission is to empower business and enrich life by leveraging technology and business model innovation to create a smarter, more efficient supply chain. For more information, please visit: http://www.best-inc.com/en/.

favicon.png?sn=CN27085&sd=2023-02-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/best-inc-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-march-8-2023-301757711.html

SOURCE BEST Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN27085&Transmission_Id=202302280524PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN27085&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.