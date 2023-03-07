Alopecia areata (AA) is a common autoimmune disease affecting over 700,000 patients in the US and is driven by loss of immune privilege (IP) in the hair follicles and subsequent attack by IFNγ-secreting immune cells

Farudodstat is a potent, oral DHODH inhibitor which has been shown to inhibit IFNγ secretion, reduce immune cell proliferation, and potentially protect from IP collapse in a human AA disease model

A Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of farudodstat in AA expected to start enrolling patients in the US in the second quarter of 2023

ASLAN will host a virtual R&D Day on farudodstat with Brett King MD PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Yale University

SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it is advancing its clinical program to investigate farudodstat, an oral dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor, in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA).

AA is an autoimmune disease characterized by loss of immune privilege (IP) in the hair follicle, as measured by an increase in major histocompatibility complex class I (MHC I) expression, and is driven by the activation and proliferation of interferon gamma (IFNγ)-secreting immune cells which mediate the attack of hair follicles, resulting in complete or partial hair loss on the scalp and body. AA is associated with severe psychological burden and has limited treatment options, affecting over 700,000 patients in the US.

The inhibition of DHODH is an established mechanism for the treatment of several autoimmune diseases. DHODH inhibitors have been approved and widely used for Multiple Sclerosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, however first-generation inhibitors have limited potency and safety drawbacks. Farudodstat, a highly selective DHODH inhibitor, is 30-fold more potent than approved drugs in its class and has a well-tolerated safety profile. In vitro studies have shown that farudodstat inhibits immune cell proliferation and IFNγ production. Recent translational studies in an ex vivo human AA disease model showed that farudodstat reduced MHC I protein induction, a hallmark feature of IP loss. The model also yielded other signs of efficacy suggesting that farudodstat may potentially protect against hair follicle attack by activated immune cells.

“We are excited to advance the clinical development of farudodstat, which has the potential to be a first-in-class therapy addressing the unmet needs of alopecia areata patients,” commented Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. “Despite recent advancements in treatment options, the long-term safety of therapies for AA remains a top priority for physicians. We have generated encouraging data that supports our belief that farudodstat can prevent, and potentially restore, the loss of immune privilege in hair follicles, offering a safe and effective treatment option for AA with a competitive profile.”

The Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial is a 2:1 randomized trial, with patients receiving oral doses of either farudodstat or placebo twice daily for 12 weeks, followed by a crossover treatment period. The trial will recruit about 60 patients in the US and enrollment is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023. The interim topline readout following the first 12-week treatment period is expected in 1Q 2024 and will inform the design of the subsequent Phase 2b dose-ranging study. The primary objective of the trial is to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of farudodstat in adult subjects with severe alopecia areata.

Virtual R&D Day on farudodstat

ASLAN’s management team will host a virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on farudodstat with Brett King MD PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Yale University on Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10:00am to 11:30am ET. Further details will follow. To register for the event, please click here. A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of ASLAN Pharmaceutical’s website.

About farudodstat

Farudodstat is a potent oral DHODH inhibitor that suppresses immune cell proliferation and IFNγ secretion by blocking de novo production of pyrimidines required for DNA replication. Compared to first-generation DHODH inhibitors, farudodstat has been shown to be approximately 30 times more potent in its inhibition of DHODH and limiting T cell activity and has a well-tolerated safety profile. ASLAN has generated data showing that farudodstat can protect against the loss of immune privilege in hair follicles, supporting its potential as a first-in-class, safe and effective treatment option for alopecia areata (AA). ASLAN plans to initiate a proof-of-concept study in AA in the second quarter of 2023.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ( ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is currently evaluating eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor, in the global Phase 2b TREK-AD trial in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) patients and the Phase 2 TREK-DX trial in dupilumab-experienced AD patients. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, in alopecia areata and plans to initiate a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in the second quarter of 2023. ASLAN has a team in California and in Singapore. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.

