CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that Todd Cello, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Financial Institutions Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:20 a.m. CT (9:20 a.m. ET). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available on the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will also be available on the company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail [email protected]

Telephone 312-985-2860

