WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invivyd, Inc. ( IVVD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases, today announced David Hering, chief executive officer of Invivyd, is scheduled to present at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 2:10 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor section of the company's website at investors.invivyd.com and will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Invivyd

( IVVD)

Invivyd, Inc., formerly Adagio Therapeutics ( ADGI), is a biopharmaceutical company on a mission to protect humanity from serious viral respiratory diseases.​ The company is developing antibodies to transcend the limits of naturally occurring immunity and provide superior protection from viral diseases, beginning with COVID-19. ​Invivyd’s technology works at the intersection of evolutionary virology, predictive modeling, and antibody engineering, and is designed to identify high-quality, long-lasting antibodies with a high barrier to viral escape.​ Visit www.invivyd.com to learn more.



