Sonic+Automotive%2C+Inc. (“Sonic’’ or the “Company”) (NYSE%3ASAH), a Fortune 500 Company and one of the nation’s largest automotive retailers, today announced the promotion of Angela Broadway to Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective February 8, 2023.

Angela Broadway joined Sonic Automotive in April 2006 and served in several human resources roles at the regional and corporate levels within the company, including the Director of Human Resources for EchoPark Automotive from 2015 to 2018 during the Company’s launch of the used vehicle subsidiary. In 2018, Angela was promoted to Vice President of Human Resources and was named the company’s Senior Vice President of Human Resources in February 2022 with responsibility for all human resources operations within Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive. She becomes the Company’s first CHRO.

“Angela has made an amazing impact on our company with her commitment to and passion for creating an exceptional teammate experience,” said David B. Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sonic Automotive. “Since becoming the leader of our human resources department in 2018, she’s led our team to implement new and improved programs to support the careers and families of over 10,000 teammates who make our company successful. We are thrilled to have Angela as our CHRO.”

“I couldn’t be prouder of the work Angela has accomplished since taking the lead of our human resources team, taking our benefits, training, and talent management programs to new heights,” said Jeff Dyke, President of Sonic Automotive. “She’s also launched some fantastic programs for our teammates, such as our Women’s Leadership Program and our Diversity and Inclusion Council. Her knowledge of our operations, deep experience in the human resources field, and commitment to creating an environment where our teammates thrive makes her a perfect fit for our Company’s first CHRO.”

“We’re grateful to have Angela Broadway’s leadership and expertise on our team,” said Heath Byrd, Chief Financial Officer of Sonic Automotive, Inc. “She’s a change agent who has made an impact on our company over the past 17 years and I look forward to seeing us continue creating an exceptional teammate experience under her leadership as CHRO.”

Angela’s depth of experience in the areas of HR operations, benefits, compliance, recruiting, and performance management, coupled with her knowledge of our people and systems, has enabled her to lead the Company’s focus on creating an environment focused on providing an exceptional teammate experience. Prior to joining Sonic Automotive, Angela worked for ADP from 1994 to 2004 and Compass Group from 2004 to 2006. She has a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from UNC-Charlotte and an MBA from Strayer University with a concentration in Human Resources.

“Sonic Automotive has been a wonderful place to work and fulfilled my passion for people over the past 17 years,” said Angela Broadway, Chief Human Resources Officer of Sonic Automotive, Inc. “It’s an honor to serve the over 10,000 teammates at Sonic Automotive and EchoPark Automotive as our Company’s CHRO and work with our leadership team to continue creating an exceptional teammate experience for our teammates and their families.”

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. Our Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to our guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, we are committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Our new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

About EchoPark Automotive

EchoPark Automotive is one of the fastest growing and most comprehensive retailers of nearly new pre-owned vehicles in America today. Our rapid growth plan is expected to bring our unique business model to 90% of the U.S. population by 2025, utilizing one of the most innovative technology-enabled sales strategies in our industry. Our approach provides a personalized and proven guest-centric buying process that consistently delivers award winning guest experiences and superior value to car buyers nationwide, with savings of up to $3,000 versus the competition. We believe EchoPark is on pace to become the #1 retailer in the nearly new pre-owned vehicle market by 2025, and is already making its mark by earning the 2021 Consumer Satisfaction Award from DealerRater, expanding its Owner Experience Centers, developing an all-new digital ecommerce platform and focusing on growing its brand nationwide. EchoPark’s mission is in its name: Every Car deserves a Happy Owner. This drives the car buying experience for guests and differentiates EchoPark from the competition. More information about EchoPark Automotive can be found at www.echopark.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Included herein are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated future pre-owned vehicle sales projections, and future population coverage. There are many factors that affect management’s views about future events and trends of the Company’s business. These factors involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from management’s views, including, without limitation, economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, new and used vehicle industry sales volume, anticipated future growth in our EchoPark Segment, the success of our operational strategies, the rate and timing of overall economic expansion or contraction, and the risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other reports and information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC.

