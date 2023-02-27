Givex Corp. Announces Counter Solutions Subsidiary Named Top Supplier Retail 2023 in Best In-Store Solution Category at reta awards

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023

Counter Solutions' technology within Marks & Spencer's digital cafe at Stevenage includes kiosks, WAY2PAY kiosks, online ordering, Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) and stock management

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) announced today that Counter Solutions Holdings Limited ("Counter Solutions"), a subsidiary in the Givex group, as the technology partner of Marks & Spencer, has been named Top Supplier Retail 2023 in the category Best In-Store Solution at the reta awards by EHI Retail Institute. On February 27th, 2023, the winners were honored at an evening event at Dr. Thompson's Seifenfabrik in Düsseldorf.

Givex_Givex_Corp__Announces_Counter_Solutions_Subsidiary_Named_T.jpg

Counter Solutions, which was acquired by Givex UK Corporation Limited in August 2022, has been the technology partner of Marks & Spencer since 2021. Marks & Spencer's new digital cafes are outfitted with Counter Solutions' WAY2PAY self-order kiosk, stock management and kitchen automation solution.

"It's been a pleasure to be a valued technology partner of M&S since the inception of their Digital Café concept within their stores. Being recognized with a EuroShop reta for this partnership is an incredible honor, and a testament to our commitment to driving innovation within retailers," said Richard Bernans, Managing Director at Counter Solutions. "We look forward to continuing to power the technology in Marks & Spencer's digital cafes as they grow the digital cafe footprint and lead the way in store and cafe formats and design."

With twelve regional offices and a global footprint of more than 118,000 active merchant locations, Givex offers gift cards, point-of-sale system GivexPOS, loyalty programs, GivexPay and more.

About Givex

Givex Corp. (TSX: GIVX; OTCQX: GIVXF) provides merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands across the globe, comprising approximately 118,000+ active locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at www.givex.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance objectives or achievements of Givex, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, objectives or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Givex's current views regarding future events and operating performance, are based on information currently available to Givex, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Although Givex believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual performance and financial results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only at the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable securities laws, Givex does not undertake to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=TO26039&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/givex-corp-announces-counter-solutions-subsidiary-named-top-supplier-retail-2023-in-best-in-store-solution-category-at-reta-awards-301757238.html

SOURCE Givex

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO26039&Transmission_Id=202302280603PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO26039&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.