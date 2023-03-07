Leon Fuat Records Revenue of RM1.03 Billion for the FY2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
LeonFuat.jpg

Group cautious on 2023 outlook and will take necessary measures to enhance productivity and efficiency

SHAH ALAM, Malaysia, Feb 28, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - LEON FUAT BERHAD, a manufacturer and trader of steel products specialising in rolled long and flat steel, today announced that the Group reported a 15.6% increase in revenue to RM1.03 billion for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (FY2022) compared with RM886.58 million recorded for the preceding financial year (FY2021).


Low_LeonFuat20230228.jpg
Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat


For the financial year under review, the Group reported a profit before tax (PBT) of RM36.92 million, a 78.6% decrease compared with RM172.85 million for the FY2021. For the FY2022, the Group registered profit after tax (PAT) of RM29.54 million, a 78.3% decrease compared with RM135.98 million for the FY2021.

The Group reported revenue of RM238.15 million for the fourth quarter ended 31 December 2022 (Q4FY2022), which is a 6.3% decrease compared with RM254.21 million reported for the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year (Q4FY2021).

For the Q4FY2022, the Group recorded a loss before tax of RM7.49 million compared with PBT of RM38.61 million registered for the Q4FY2021 while a net loss of RM5.14 million was reported for the Q4FY2022 as compared with PAT of RM29.09 million recorded for the Q4FY2021.

For the quarter under review, the trading segment contributed 32.7% to revenue while the processing segment contributed 67.2%.

Calvin Ooi Shang How, Executive Director of Leon Fuat said, "While there was an increase in revenue for the FY2022 attributable to the increase in revenue for both the trading and processing segments of the Group, the gross profit margin decreased by approximately 14.8 percentage points compared to the FY2021 and that has had an impact on the Group's overall gross profit (GP), which decreased 58.8% to RM91.26 million. The overall GP was also affected by inventories written down of RM12.93 million compared with RM0.37 million for the FY2021 as certain inventories were measured at its estimated net realisable value."

"The Group will continue to expand market reach leveraging on its diversified customer base comprising small-medium enterprises (SMEs) across various industries. We remain cautious on the outlook for 2023 despite the domestic economy's growth momentum in 2022 as exports face headwinds while the operating landscape continues to be impacted by inflationary pressure and a weak ringgit, which also affect SMEs. We will continue to take the necessary proactive measures to enhance productivity and efficiency of our operations."

Leon Fuat Berhad: [BURSA: LEFU] , https://www.leonfuat.com.my/

Source: Leon Fuat Berhad

Copyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.



Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.