Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that San Diego International Airport (SAN) has deployed Identiv’s comprehensive, end-to-end access control ecosystem, including Hirsch Velocity Software and its Velocity Vision video management system (VMS) under a single graphical user interface (GUI).

Identiv’s Hirsch Velocity Software and Velocity Vision VMS are integrated as a sub-segment within SAN’s access control and surveillance infrastructure. The unified solution provides total situational awareness on a single pane of glass using real-time intelligence in an open platform. SAN has utilized Identiv’s Hirsch physical access control system (PACS) for more than a decade and deployed Velocity Vision in its first release in 2021.

“This deployment is a significant step towards a more comprehensive and efficient security solution across San Diego International Airport,” said Mike Taylor, Vice President of Global Sales, Identiv. “Velocity Vision has the ability to leverage existing systems, especially with credentialing and vetting, offering a full end-to-end solution that meets all their current and future needs.”

Velocity Vision integrates seamlessly with over 10,000 camera models at an API level and 20,000 when leveraging the ONVIF standard, making it a truly open-platform solution that works with any manufacturer or camera model. A local Identiv Value Added Reseller will install the VMS, enabling SAN to have real-time situational awareness that reduces the learning curve for new equipment operators and provides the information needed to resolve security events in a single visual presentation.

Arick Conley, Senior Systems Support Analyst, Aviation Security and Public Safety at San Diego International Airport, revealed: “We were looking for a complete solution that didn’t require the addition of a third-party application on top of the ACS and VMS environments. The integration of Velocity and the VMS components provided in Velocity Vision will allow us to accomplish this, increasing the effectiveness of our security operations.”

Identiv's physical+access+control+and+video+intelligence+solutions provide the highest level of security at the lowest overall cost. Robust, feature-rich systems, hardware, and software deliver frictionless access to be managed from anywhere.

For more information on Identiv’s complete end-to-end portfolio, call +1 888.809.8880, contact [email protected], or book+a demo today at go.identiv.com%2Fvvsim.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

About San Diego International Airport (SAN)

Owned and operated by San Diego County Regional Airport Authority (Airport Authority), San Diego International Airport (SAN) is one of the busiest single-runway commercial service airports in the world and the third-busiest airport in California. SAN contributes nearly $12 billion in economic activity for the region by connecting the world to San Diego and San Diego to the world. In November 2021, the Airport Authority began construction on the New T1 which includes the replacement of the current Terminal 1, improvements to the airfield, improved transportation connectivity to the airport, and a new administration building. The New T1 program’s total project budget is $3.4 billion and is estimated to create between 15,000 to 20,000 construction-related jobs. For more information about the New T1 please visit newt1.com. For more information about SAN please visit san.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005622/en/