BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous stray electrosurgical burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced that Encision has signed a Supplier Agreement ("Agreement") with Human Xtensions ("Human X"). Under the Agreement, Encision will perform manufacturing services, which includes procuring materials, manufacturing, assembling, and testing products pursuant to detailed written specifications for Human X. Human X develops unmediated surgical systems that combine the capacity of robotics with the benefits of handheld tools and ergonomic bed mounts.

"We are happy to be teaming up with Human X to drive new levels of clinical performance in Robotic Surgery. Encision's proprietary scissor technology delivers the sharpest laparoscopic scissors in the market and the micro-serrations on the blades help to immobilize tissues for the most precise incisions. We welcome this opportunity to partner with Human X and driving new standards in clinical performance," said Gregory J. Trudel, President and CEO of Encision.

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM Technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Mala Ray, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, [email protected]

