New York, NY, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Institutional Analyst Inc (“Institutional Analyst”) issues Equity Research Report on Society Pass Incorporated ("SoPa”) ( SOPA), Southeast Asia’s (SEA) next generation, data-driven, loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem.



Click here to view the full Institutional Analyst Equity Research Report.

Summary Points:

• Compelling investment thesis – With near $20 million of cash in the bank, versus a $28 million current market capitalization, and with four Wall Street firms price targets averaging $6.60 (500% higher) and their revenue projections ranging from $40 to $60 million in 2023, SoPa can only be defined as compelling.

• SoPa is building a portfolio of eCommerce start-ups and has all the ingredients in a major winner:

· Easy to Understand Business Model

· Underfollowed

· Scaleable Sector, Offering 100X Growth Potential

· Offers US Investors Back Door Entry Into Fast Growing SE Asia

· Market Capitalization Under $500 Million

· Financially Sound

· Management Team With Both Financial and eCommerce Expertise

· Summary and How to Trade and Invest in SOPA

· Wall Street Coverge

• Sustainable incubator business model – While still early (bottom of the first inning), the Society Pass business model is off to an excellent start, with six acquisitions last year alone. Institutional Analyst views incubators and accelerators as having the most ‘durable’ model of any in the technology sector, in that they are on a constant search for early-stage companies that are creating the latest and most innovative technologies or services.

• Underfollowed – At $1.00 currently, Society Pass has a market value of $28 million with only 28 million shares outstanding. While we consider Society Pass to be under-followed, by no means is it un-followed. There are four Wall Street firms that have initiated coverage with lengthy research reports, totaling over 70 pages, including this report. With price targets averaging $6.60 or better than 500% higher than where it is currently trading, we could have headlined this section, “Loved But Under-followed”.

• Easy to Understand Game Plan – SoPa doesn’t buy and fix. It buys or partners, and then supercharges or scales early technology start-ups. Led by former investment banker Dennis Nguyen, SOPA looks for visionary founders with three to four years of experience under their belt. Companies that may be growing at 50-70% a year. These are not companies needing to be fixed. Investing in SoPa is very much like investing in the experienced manager of a venture capital firm. Not investing in the venture capital fund - but in the experienced manager of the fund. This is where the Society Pass business attractiveness comes in. There are hundreds of viable acquisition candidates in SE Asia and any single one has the potential to be the next Tik-Tok (Tik-Tok after all didn’t know it was going to be the next Tik-Tok, when it was started in a three-bedroom apartment).

• Scaleable Sector Offering 100X Growth Potential – There are very few limitations to the scalabilty of the Society Pass business plan. They need analysts and deal-makers to bring the acquisition targets under the SOPA umbrella. And they need to ensure the acquired companies understand the benefits of integrating with SOPA’s Loyalty program called ‘Society Points’, a digital wallet, and a defacto currency. It will tie all of its acquired companies together, enabling data integration (who’s buying what) leading to enhancing revenues for all its controlled properties and outlets. They’re not looking to grow this operation to 10x or 20x. They’re looking to expand this 100-fold.

• Offers US Investors Back Door Entry Into Fast Growing SE Asia – Investing in Society Pass offers US investors a back door entry into these fast-growing start-ups, with considerably less risk, as we can rely on an experienced management team to do all the hard work for us. The CEO is an entrepreneur who has taken six companies public. As a former investment banker, he can identify thousands and acquire scores of start-ups. We believe he is well-suited to guide us through a maze of opportunities.

• Deep Management Team With Both Financial and eCommerce Expertise – The company is run by a deep bench of C-suite executives, country managers and business unit heads.

About Society Pass Inc.

Founded in 2018 as a data-driven loyalty, fintech and e-commerce ecosystem in the fast-growing markets of Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, which account for more than 80% of the SEA population, and with offices located in Angeles, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Manila, and Singapore, Society Pass Incorporated ( SOPA) is an acquisition-focused holding company operating 6 interconnected verticals (loyalty, digital media, travel, telecoms, lifestyle, and F&B), which seamlessly connects millions of registered consumers and hundreds of thousands of registered merchants/brands across multiple product and service categories throughout SEA.

Society Pass completed an initial public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker SOPA in November 2021. SOPA shares were added to the Russell 2000 index in December 2021.

SoPa acquires fast growing e-commerce companies and expands its user base across a robust product and service ecosystem. SoPa integrates these complementary businesses through its signature Society Pass fintech platform and circulation of its universal loyalty points or Society Points, which has entered beta testing and is expected to launch broadly at the beginning of 2023. Society Pass loyalty program members earn and redeem Society Points and receive personalised promotions based on SoPa’s data capabilities and understanding of consumer shopping behaviour. SoPa has amassed more than 3.3 million registered consumers and over 205,000 registered merchants and brands. It has invested 2+ years building proprietary IT architecture to effectively scale and support its consumers, merchants, and acquisitions.

Society Pass leverages technology to tailor a more personalised experience for customers in the purchase journey and to transform the entire retail value chain in SEA. SoPa operates Thoughtful Media Group , a Thailand-based, a social commerce-focused, premium digital video multi-platform network; NusaTrip , a leading Indonesia-based Online Travel Agency; Gorilla Networks , a Singapore-based, web3-enabled mobile blockchain network operator; Leflair.com , Vietnam’s leading lifestyle e-commerce platform; Pushkart.ph , a popular grocery delivery company in Philippines; Handycart.vn , a leading online restaurant delivery service based in Vietnam; and Mangan.ph , a leading local restaurant delivery service in Philippines.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus relating to the Company’s initial public offering filed with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.