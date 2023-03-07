Draganfly personnel have completed initial field operations for the integration of personnel and technology into upcoming landmine detection activity

Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, is pleased to announce that its Field Operations Team successfully completed site assessments in Ukraine as part of the first phase of integration of its landmine detection technology.

Draganfly personnel has completed operations and site assessments to integrate personnel and technology into upcoming landmine detection operations. These missions were critical in determining the array of complex sensors and equipment required to be deployed to help to advance mine clearance strategies and assist in field resource allocation.

The information obtained during these field operations will be used to further develop protocol for deployment for the purpose of the integration of drone technology to improve the safety and efficiency of landmine detection activity.

Draganfly has been working with organizations in Ukraine to integrate technological innovations and solutions to support and enhance humanitarian efforts and strategies to prevent suffering and loss of life.

“Draganfly is amongst the most innovative and adaptable to field solutions for mission execution.” Darren Nebres, Country Director, Ukraine.

“Drone technology is revolutionizing the way military and civilian organizations gather information about their operating environment,” Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Draganfly is honored to be working at the forefront helping solve these important challenges with technology that can save time, money, and lives on a global scale.”

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. ( DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge drone solutions, software, and AI systems that revolutionize how organizations can do business and service their stakeholders. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 24 years, Draganfly is an award-winning industry leader serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity, and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money, and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com .

For additional investor information, visit https://www.thecse.com/en/listings/technology/draganfly-inc , https://www.nasdaq.com/market-activity/stocks/dpro , or https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/aktie/draganfly-inc .

