Seres Therapeutics to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Progress Conference Call and Webcast on March 7, 2023

30 minutes ago
Seres+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that management will host a conference call and live audio webcast on March 7, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 results and provide a general business update.

To access the conference call, please dial 800-715-9871 (domestic) or 646-307-1963 (international) and reference the conference ID number 4218669. To join the live webcast, please visit the “Investors and News” section of the Seres website at www.serestherapeutics.com.

A webcast replay will be available on the Seres website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived for approximately 21 days.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a leading microbiome therapeutics company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres’ SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced to prevent further recurrences of C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class oral FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres is evaluating SER-155 in a Phase 1b study in patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections and graft-versus-host disease as well as additional preclinical stage programs targeting Infection Protection in medically compromised patients. The Company is also conducting research to inform further development of microbiome therapeutics for ulcerative colitis.

For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

