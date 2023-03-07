KUALA LUMPUR / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) announces that its incubatee, catTHIS Holdings Corp ("catTHIS") that its registration statement on Form S-1, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has been declared effective on February 10, 2022.

catTHIS will continue to be led by Dr. Benny Yeo in his capacity as CEO, working with an experienced and capable leadership team. catTHIS is established to fulfil its mission to make the planet a greener place to reside. The global shift towards a paperless society makes it even more crucial for catTHIS to create an online platform for managing e-Catalogues and significantly reducing the number of physically printed catalogues globally.

"The achievement of catTHIS is another testament to the hard work and dedication of SEATech Ventures Team, and it is a demonstration of the effectiveness of SEATech Ventures' mentorship and incubation business model." said the CEO Mr Chin.

SEATech Ventures Corp. currently holds 19,000,000 shares in catTHIS.

About SEATech Ventures Corp.

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, SEATech Ventures Corp. (OTC PINK:SEAV) (a Nevada corporation) aspires to nurture and incubate emerging growth technology companies in South East Asia that aim to become tomorrow's Asia unicorns. SEATech is an incubation platform, pools together talents that are equipped with technical, market developmental and financial expertise. We provide mentoring and consultancy on growth strategy through business combination and integration for companies to expand their business across Asia. We advise companies to monetize, capitalize and securitize their businesses by providing funding strategy which includes equity crowd funding, private-placement and go public. With a vast experience in business and ventures, our key management team possess the business acumen and have access to a network of managing partners across Asia who commit to introduce high quality deal-flows to us. SEATech is well positioned to be recognized as an influential Asian Corporate Venture Capital firm in transforming, securitizing, capitalizing and internationalizing Asia technology companies. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://www.seatech-ventures.com

About catTHIS Holdings Corp.

catTHIS Holdings Corp. ("catTHIS"), a Nevada Corporation, operates through its wholly owned Malaysia subsidiary, is currently provide an exclusive digital catalogue management platform to allow users to share and upload PDF catalogues for free from any location and device. catTHIS provides targeted marketing services through big data and analytics to allow users take use of catTHIS' s targeted marketing tool to target potential app users in certain country. The company aspire to provide environmental-friendly service to reduce the number of physical printed materials and allow users to comprehend the effectiveness of e-catalogue to reach out their audience effortlessly. Furthermore, focus on driving growth and innovation through ongoing investment in research and development which the company intend to expand the exclusive digital catalogue management platform and to deliver cutting-edge features that meet the evolving needs of customers. catThis is confident that efforts will position it for continued success in the years ahead. For further information regarding the company, please visit https://catthis.com/about-us

Forward Looking Statement

This prospectus contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. We use words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "future", "intend", and similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors should be aware that all forward-looking statements contained within this filing are good faith estimates of management as of the date of this filing. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including the risks faced by us as described in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in this prospectus.

