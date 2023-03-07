Six Flags, the world’s largest regional theme park company and The Coca-Cola Company (Coca-Cola), the world’s largest beverage company, announced today that they are extending their multi-year partnership.

Coca-Cola will continue to have exclusive rights across the drink portfolio inclusive of Coke®, diet Coke®, Coke® Zero Sugar, Sprite®, Dasani®, and Powerade®, Simply® Juices, Gold Peak® tea, smartwater®, Monster®, Minute Maid® Lemonade.

“Coca-Cola is a best-in-class company that creates many unique ways to activate with our guests and elevate their experience throughout the season,” said Stephanie Borges, Global Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships at Six Flags Entertainment. “This renewed partnership will deliver new areas of opportunity and allow us to engage with our multi-generational guests in a more authentic way.”

"We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Six Flags, and are energized about the future,” said Rachel Chahal, Director of Amusement Partnerships for Coca-Cola. “Together, we will continue to refresh Six Flags guests every season.”

As part of the extension, Six Flags and Coca-Cola will create innovative activations and unique in-park offerings that can only be experienced at Six Flags. In Summer 2023, the partnership will launch an exciting new endeavor in the eGaming space that will deliver some first-of-its-kind experiences. In addition to eGaming, the partnership will deliver long-term guest enhancements throughout the parks, engaging with millions of guests through VIP lounges, specialty beverages, and multiple tentpole events and festivals.

About the Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company's purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We're constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people's lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

