BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. ( OCUL, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix, will participate in a fireside chat at Cowen’s 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST.

In addition to the presentation, the management team will host investor meetings at the conference. Investors participating in the conference who are interested in meeting with Ocular Therapeutix management should contact their Cowen representative.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA®, is an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets include: OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant), currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy; OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant), currently in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the chronic treatment of dry eye disease and OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease, both of which have completed Phase 2 clinical trials.

