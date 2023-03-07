Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, today announced that Barry Hytinen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, March 7 at 8:35 am PT (11:35 am ET).

You may access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of www.ironmountain.com under News & Events, Investor+Events or by clicking here: Webcast+Link.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

