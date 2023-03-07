CI+Financial+Corp. (“CI”) (TSX: CIX) today reported preliminary total assets of $391.6 billion as at January 31, 2023, a record for the company. The total consisted of asset management assets of $123.4 billion, Canadian wealth management assets of $81.4 billion, and U.S. wealth management assets of $186.7 billion.
CI FINANCIAL CORP.
January 31, 2023
PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS (C$ Billions)
|
ENDING ASSETS
|
January
2023
|
December
2022
|
% Change
|
January
2022
% Change
|
Asset management (1)
|
$123.4
|
$117.8
|
4.8%
|
$138.7
-11.0%
|
Canada wealth management
|
$81.4
|
$77.4
|
5.2%
|
$78.7
3.4%
|
U.S. wealth management (2)
|
$186.7
|
$180.6
|
3.4%
|
$147.4
26.7%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$391.6
|
$375.8
|
4.2%
|
$364.9
7.3%
|
ASSET MANAGEMENT – AVERAGE AUM
|
January
2023
|
December
2022
|
December
2022
|
Fiscal
% Change
|
Monthly average
|
$121.5
|
$119.8
|
-
|
-
1.4%
|
Quarter-to-date average
|
$121.5
|
-
|
$117.7
|
-
3.2%
|
Year-to-date average
|
$121.5
|
-
|
-
|
$125.0
-2.8%
- Includes $33.4 billion of assets managed by CI and held by clients of advisors with Assante, CIPC and Aligned Capital as at January 31, 2023 ($31.9 billion at December 31, 2022 and $35.1 billion at January 31, 2022).
- Month-end USD/CAD exchange rates of 1.3417, 1.3540 and 1.2708 for January 2023, December 2022 and January 2022, respectively.
About CI Financial
CI Financial Corp. is a diversified global asset and wealth management company operating primarily in Canada, the United States and Australia. Founded in 1965, CI has developed world-class portfolio management talent, extensive capabilities in all aspects of wealth planning, and a comprehensive product suite.
CI operates in three segments:
- Asset Management, which includes the operations of CI Global Asset Management and Australia-based GSFM Pty Ltd.
- Canadian Wealth Management, which includes the operations of CI Assante Wealth Management, Aligned Capital Partners, CI Private Wealth (Canada), Northwood Family Office, CI Direct Investing and CI Investment Services.
- U.S. Wealth Management, which includes CI Private Wealth US, a national network of best-in-class wealth management teams.
CI is headquartered in Toronto and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CIX). To learn more, visit CI’s website or LinkedIn+page.
CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.
