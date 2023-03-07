COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2023 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) (https://enzolytics.com/).

Enzolytics, Inc. has completed the onboarding process on Amazon (www.amazon.com) for its IPF Immune™ nutritional supplement, permitting the direct sale and distribution of IPF Immune through the Amazon platform. Enzolytics' direct seller account with Amazon allows the Company to benefit from substantial margins and promotional benefits provided by being a direct seller on the Amazon platform. The Company's IPF Immune has been shipped to the Amazon fulfillment center and the product will be available on Amazon.com as soon as product is integrated into the Amazon system.

The Company's promotional plans for the product address each of the primary requirements necessary for the financial success of its new product, steps required for the success of any new product, namely (1) provide an effective product that significantly benefits consumers (2) implement a wide-ranging distribution platform and (3) effectively promote the product to introduce it to consumers. The Company's plans fulfill each of these requirements. IPF Immune is a product that is effective, will be promoted through outlets like Amazon and other national outlets, and will be introduced and promoted to the market guided by the Company's distributor Nutritional Products International (NPI).

Amazon accounts for 37.8% of the U.S. e-commerce market and is the leading online retailer in the U.S. The IPF Immune product will also be offered on multiple e-commerce platforms, strategically focused on penetrating the $50 Billion annual nutritional supplement market. With over 70 percent of Americans focusing more on their health today, IPF Immune fills a need. Given the beneficial attributes of the product, and the Company's ability to significantly promote the product through its distributor NPI, the Company expects significant success from the product. Additionally, the Company continues its plans to distribute the product outside the United States throughout Europe and South America.

The Company's distributor, Nutritional Products International (NPI), a global brand management firm based in Florida, has the reach and expertise to successfully position IPF Immune in the market. NPI's CEO, Mitch Gould, said, "We provide all the expertise our clients need to introduce their products to retailers and consumers in the U.S. NPI's staff includes a veteran sales and operations team while our sister company, InHealth Media, specializes in marketing health, wellness, and sports nutrition products. IHM oversees a national TV tagging campaign along with a public relations and social media strategy targeted to build brand awareness."

NPI recently announced the hiring of Joseph Mies as its National Accounts Manager. Mies was the founder of Muscle Foods USA and is a legend in the Sports Nutrition Sector. Under his leadership, Muscle Foods became the largest and fastest-growing Sports Nutrition Distributor in the U.S."

Muscle Foods became the country's leading Sports Nutrition Distributor for performance stores, convenience stores, gyms, health clubs, health food stores, and e-commerce sites. Mies built Muscle Foods into a powerhouse by 2021 after becoming a division of Eurpac Service Inc."

Enzolytics' CEO, Charles Cotropia, said, "With NPI guiding the promotion and distribution of IPF Immune and now the monumental step forward where customers in North America will have access to the product through the United States' largest online retailer, we believe the product will achieve significant success."

At Enzolytics, we are committed to helping customers live to their full potential. IPF Immune strengthens the body's natural immune system. The immune system's job is to defend against disease-causing microorganisms. Its goal is to keep us healthy. The immune system is a vast and complex interconnected network of many different organs, cells, and proteins that work together to protect the body from illness. A healthy immune system can defeat invading disease-causing germs or pathogens, such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, chemicals, and cancer cells while protecting healthy tissue."

A disease or virus can be more effectively addressed by strengthening the body's natural defense mechanism. The body's natural immune system needs assistance for many reasons - perhaps due to infections like the flu or other viruses, which can weaken the immune system. The immune system can also be weakened due to poor nutrition, age, smoking, alcohol, and other factors negatively impacting the body's natural defenses. Thus, strengthening the body's natural immune system makes the body's natural performance more effective."

Harry Zhabilov, the Company CSO, added, "IPF Immune serves a beneficial function by supporting the body's natural immune function and capability. IPF Immune is produced in cGMP-certified manufacturing facilities with state-of-the-art production equipment to ensure the best healthy ingredients. It is produced through a patented formulation designed to support the body's natural immune function. We believe it will be widely accepted by consumers."

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC.

While Enzolytics believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to establish the efficacy of its therapeutics in the treatment of any disease or health condition, the development of studies and strategies leading to commercialization of its therapeutics in the United States, the obtaining of funding required to carry out the development plan, the completion of studies and tests on time or at all, and the successful outcome of such studies or tests. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

