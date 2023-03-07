Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) SVP and Chief Financial Officer, Nick Gangestad, will present at the 2023 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 14, in New York.

The fireside chat will be webcast beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. EDT and will be available on the Rockwell Automation Investor Relations website at www.rockwellautomation.com%2Fen-us%2Finvestors.html.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell+Automation%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005468/en/