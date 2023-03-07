Galaxy Gaming® Delivers First International Placement of 3 Dice Baccarat™ With Aspers Casino in United Kingdom

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, has installed its first international placement of 3 Dice Baccarat game, with the Aspers Group at Aspers Casino Westfield, Stratford City.

Debuted at G2E 2022 to much excitement as Baccarat reimagined, 3 Dice Baccarat is a fast & fun game that is like standard baccarat but played with dice instead of cards. One set of three dice is used for the Player and one set for the Banker.

“Aspers have clearly shown the interest and vision for what 3 Dice Baccarat can bring to the casino floor,” shared, Gavin Wright, Europe Sales Consultant at Galaxy Gaming. “Furthermore, Aspers have determined that this new and exciting product is best delivered on a Craps table opposed to a typical Baccarat style table, which we believe also adds to the player experience. We are delighted that Aspers have has installed the game and look forward to placing additional in the international space.”

Aspers Head of Gaming, Steve Mosley added “Baccarat is an ever-popular game in the UK and its popularity is on the rise at our site in Stratford, London. I’ve always been keen to champion new and innovative ideas and 3 Dice Baccarat since it’s inclusion on our gaming floor, which is the largest in the UK, has proved to be a valuable addition in relation to guest participation and as a revenue driver.”

About Galaxy Gaming
Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:
Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753
Investors:
Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740

