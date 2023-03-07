Badcock Home Furniture &more using MPO to Digitize its Inbound Supply Chain

2 hours ago
MPO%2C+a+Kinaxis+company, and solution provider for fast and intelligent supply+chain+execution announced today that Badcock Home Furniture &more is using the MPO Transportation+Management+System (TMS+) to create visibility, network coordination, and automated and optimized order flows across their supply chain, supporting company growth and improving customer service levels.

W.S. Badcock Corporation, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a southeastern home furnishings company founded in 1904. Starting out as a family-owned furniture store more than 100 years ago, they have built an online presence and grown to over 380 stores in 8 U.S states. Badcock is leveraging the MPO Multi Party Orchestration Platform to gain visibility and control over their global supply chain.

“Customer satisfaction is a priority for us, but business growth and supply chain complexity made it nearly impossible to be agile and resilient while operating in silos and using manual processes,” says Charlie Bowden, SVP Supply Chain at Badcock Corp. “We aligned with MPO in their vision of a unified supply chain execution platform, and we look forward to working with them to improve operational efficiencies, reduce transport and operating costs, and improve service levels.”

With MPO, Badcock will be able to expand visibility across their DC and carrier network, centralize and leverage data to optimize fleet utilization, and digitize manual processes across order execution and carrier coordination. The MPO platform will be leveraged for its transportation management capabilities, otherwise referred to as a TMS+ with a supply+chain+control+tower that extends across the full network and order lifecycle, including orders and inventory.

“Ensuring high customer service levels is quite a challenge in today’s volatile, disruptive world,” says Tom Rhoads, CCO at MPO. “The ability to see across the full order lifecycle in a single-view platform, receive real-time alerts, and make fast, intelligent decisions around exceptions will enable Badcock to become incredibly efficient to deliver on time and in-full and save tremendously on cost. We’re excited to be a part of this phase in their digital supply chain journey and help them grow their business.”

About MPO

MPO, a Kinaxis company, offers the world’s only natively unified cloud platform for Multi Party Orchestration. The platform complements existing enterprise systems with visibility and control, and optimizes orders, inventory, and transportation across dynamic, multi-party networks. MPO helps diverse brand owners and logistics service providers embrace the increasing complexity of their global, regional, and domestic supply chains to become more flexible, agile, efficient, sustainable, compliant, and reliable to their customers. For more information on MPO, visit www.mpo.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About W.S. Badcock Corporation

W.S. Badcock Corporation, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a southeastern home furnishings company headquartered in Mulberry, Fla. Founded in 1904, its branded Badcock Home Furniture &more retail chain has grown to more than 380 corporate and associate dealer stores across eight states. Badcock carries a complete line of furniture, appliances, bedding, electronics, home office furnishing, accessories and seasonal items while offering payment plans just right for its customers. For more information, visit www.badcock.com.

