VIQ Solutions Inc. ("VIQ", "VIQ Solutions" or the "Company") (TSX and Nasdaq: VQS), a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, today announces a partnership with another top ten U.S. insurance company, increasing its partnerships to seven of the top ten, as the Company continues to drive change in the Insurance documentation market.

Fortune 500 Insurers are moving towards a more strategic and modern approach to documentation. There is growing demand to leverage advanced automation tools which are a critical factor to increase capacity, reduce inefficiencies and improve compliance. VIQ offers the insurance industry a unique combination of innovative technology, industry domain knowledge and services expertise that speeds the documentation process using powerful workflow automation and secure AI-powered technology.

VIQ technology is driving change in the insurance industry with now seven of the top ten U.S. insurance companies using the Company’s technology and services. This impressive client list uniquely positions VIQ with the ability to apply vertical-specific content enhancing the AI (Artificial Intelligence) engine to deliver improved documentation using a multitude of speech-to-text engines -- both propriety and open source -- to build customized intellectual property. VIQ’s AI technology culls deep industry content to deliver accurate, diarized documentation with customized formatting that is focused on the specific requirements of insurance providers.

“We are pleased to partner with one of the largest insurance companies in the US to provide recorded claims transcription,” said Susan Sumner, President and Chief Operating Officer, VIQ Solutions. “The growing demand for documentation and compliance is fueling growth opportunities for our platform and services because of our ability to scale and deliver highly complex documentation while adhering to rigorous security requirements.”

As the appetite for digitalization of recorded events increases, technology is required to keep pace with the amount of evidentiary content created. Committed to helping insurers speed documentation, VIQ's AI-based speech-to-text technology increases efficiency, decreases turnaround time and yields higher transcription accuracy.

About VIQ Solutions

VIQ Solutions is a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services. VIQ offers a seamless, comprehensive solution suite that delivers intelligent automation, enhanced with human review, to drive transformation in the way content is captured, secured, and repurposed into actionable information. The cyber-secure, AI technology and services platform are implemented in the most rigid security environments including criminal justice, legal, insurance, government, corporate finance, media, and transcription service provider markets, enabling them to improve the quality and accessibility of evidence, to easily identify predictive insights and to achieve digital transformation faster and at a lower cost.

