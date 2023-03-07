The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The company will subsequently hold a conference call to discuss operating and financial results for the quarter and full year on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Thursday, March 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. EST Dial-in Number: North American Toll Free: 888-506-0062 International: 973-528-0011 Access Code: 937975 Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2699%2F47478 Replay Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 47478 Replay Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webcaster4.com%2FWebcast%2FPage%2F2699%2F47478

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call, the release of the financial results and the business and strategic plans of Real.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 9,000 agents. Additional information can be found on our website at www.onereal.com.

