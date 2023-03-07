Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing, announced today it has signed an agreement with Ricoh+USA%2C+Inc. to provide on-demand 3D-printed anatomic models for clinical settings. Stratasys’ Patient-Specific 3D Solutions combines 3D printing technology from Stratasys, the cloud-based Segmentation-as-a-ServiceTM solution from Axial3D, and precision additive manufacturing services from Ricoh into one convenient solution. The new service builds on an existing+relationship between Ricoh 3D for Healthcare and Stratasys to expand access to 3D-printed medical models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005490/en/

Anatomic 3D-printed models allow medical staff to practice and plan for surgeries. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anatomic 3D-printed models are realistic, specific visualizations of a patient’s anatomy, allowing practitioners to plan and practice complex surgeries and improve communication between medical staff, the patient, and their families. Digital Anatomy™ technology from Stratasys even enables these models to be biomechanically realistic, with the feel and responsiveness of real bone and tissue.

While this method of surgical planning offers benefits to patients and care teams, the need for up-front capital investments and on-site 3D printing technical expertise are significant barriers to its adoption. This new service removes those barriers to expand access to more hospitals and clinics, and ultimately contributes to better outcomes.

The new offering gives clinicians and patients increased access to patient-specific 3D-printed models for pre-operative surgical planning, diagnostic use, and surgical education. Using these models, clinicians can demonstrate treatment decisions to patients and surgical staff. Surgical planning with patient-specific 3D models can improve clinical outcomes and drive significant savings through improved productivity.

With the new collaboration, customers can upload medical files to a secure cloud-based service where Axial3D’s artificial intelligence-powered software automatically converts medical scans into 3D printable files. The files are then printed on Stratasys 3D printers at Ricoh’s ISO 13485 certified facility, with the models shipped directly to the care facility. These changes allow a process that normally takes weeks to be completed in days, without the need for onsite 3D printing equipment or additive manufacturing technical expertise.

“With the advancement in imaging techniques and 3D-printing technology, we are seeing an increased demand for personalized solutions,” said Ben Klein, general manager of Patient-Specific Solutions for Stratasys. “We offer a simplified and scalable, comprehensive solution that increases access to patient-specific 3D-printed models in a fraction of time to help deliver highly personalized treatment and care.”

The partnership builds on the companies’ proven history of successful collaboration. Ricoh’s quality control processes, manufacturing expertise, and healthcare experience provide the specialized production capacity necessary to scale access to models produced using Stratasys’ technology.

“We are providing an opportunity for healthcare providers to access state-of-the-art, precision additive manufacturing without absorbing the overhead costs,” Gary Turner, managing director of Additive Manufacturing, Ricoh USA. “Offering this solution means democratized, wider access to patient-specific 3D-printed models that can improve outcomes and the patient experience, while also enhancing physician education and training.”

The service will be available starting March 3, 2023. For more information, please visit the Axial3D and Stratasys+websites. Axial3D (booth 2859), Stratasys (booth 2859), and Ricoh (booth 2659) will exhibit and further discuss their shared ambition to increase access to patient-specific 3D printed models at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons Annual Meeting and tradeshow in Las Vegas from March 7 to 11, 2023.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services that enable individuals to work smarter from anywhere. With cultivated knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history, Ricoh is a leading provider of digital services, information management, and print and imaging solutions designed to support digital transformation and optimize business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group has major operations throughout the world and its products and services now reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2022, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 1,758 billion yen (approx. 14.5 billion USD).

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world’s leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the company’s websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC’s Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, and Digital Anatomy are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners, and Stratasys assumes no responsibility with regard to the selection, performance, or use of these non-Stratasys products.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those projected. There can be no assurance that Stratasys will be able to complete the transaction on the anticipated terms, or at all. Important factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, among other things, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the transaction and the risk factors and other matters referred to under “Risk Factors”, and generally in Stratasys’ Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on February 24, 2022, May 17, 2022, and in other reports that Stratasys furnishes to or files with the SEC from time to time, including, most recently, the report of foreign private issuer on Form 6-K reporting Stratasys’ results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, furnished to the SEC on November 10, 2022. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made in Stratasys’ SEC reports, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and other factors that may affect its business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and Stratasys disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005490/en/