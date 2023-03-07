Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of the Company's management team will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Investor Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 1:30 pm EST Webcast Link: Cowen+Healthcare+Conference

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference Format: Investor Presentation Date and Time: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2:00 pm EST Webcast Link: Oppenheimer+33rd+Annual+Healthcare+Conference

35th Annual Roth Conference Format: Fireside Chat Date and Time: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 2:30 pm PST/5:30 pm EST Webcast Link: ​​35th+Annual+Roth+Conference



Audio webcasts and replays of these presentations will be available on MindMed’s Investor+Resources website for up to 90 days following each event.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

