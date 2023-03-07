Cresco+Labs (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) (“Cresco” or “the Company), a vertically integrated multistate cannabis operator and the No. 1 U.S. wholesaler of branded products, today announced its nationwide retail footprint hit 60 operating Sunnyside dispensaries through the opening of its newest stores in West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida. These new stores expand Cresco’s Florida retail footprint to 25 dispensaries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005645/en/

Cresco Labs grows its nationwide retail footprint to 60 dispensaries with recent West Palm Beach and Winter Park, Florida store openings. Pictured: Sunnyside Winter Park. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Having achieved 60 nationwide dispensaries, we’re proud of the progress we’ve made to date investing in our strategic retail footprint to normalize shopping for cannabis and broaden accessibility to high quality products in our brand portfolio,” said Charles Bachtell, Cresco Labs’ CEO & Co-Founder. “Since entering Florida in 2021, we’ve rapidly expanded Sunnyside’s footprint by adding 17 stores in prime locations. With more than 22 million state residents and the number of active patients increasing 71 percent over the past two years, Florida is undoubtedly one of the hottest medical cannabis markets in the country that we’ll continue to go deep in.”

Located at 2710 Okeechobee Blvd., Sunnyside West Palm Beach sits along a primary thoroughfare near Interstate 95 and the downtown area. Sunnyside Winter Park’s address is 591 Semoran Blvd. The store is near the corner of an intersection off State Road 408, a busy expressway that sees 50,000 vehicles per day.

These new locations will offer a wide assortment of cannabis products from the company’s branded portfolio that includes Cresco, One Plant, Supply (High Supply), Good News, Remedi and Sunnyside. Stores also have a curated selection of accessories. Patients can place orders today, both in store and online, through the Sunnyside.shop website. Store hours for both stores are Monday through Saturday, 9 AM to 8 PM, and Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM.

For more information, visit www.Sunnyside.shop.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs is one of the largest vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators in the United States, with a mission to normalize and professionalize the cannabis industry. Employing a consumer-packaged goods (“CPG”) approach, Cresco Labs is the largest wholesaler of branded cannabis products in the U.S. Its brands are designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and comprised of some of the most recognized and trusted national brands including Cresco, High Supply, Mindy's Edibles, Good News, Remedi, Wonder Wellness Co. and FloraCal Farms. Sunnyside, Cresco Labs’ national dispensary brand, is a wellness-focused retailer created to build trust, education and convenience for both existing and new cannabis consumers. Recognizing that the cannabis industry is poised to become one of the leading job creators in the country, Cresco Labs operates the industry’s largest Social Equity and Educational Development initiative, SEED, which was established to ensure that all members of society have the skills, knowledge and opportunity to work and own businesses in the cannabis industry. Learn more about Cresco Labs at www.crescolabs.com

Facebook: Cresco+Labs

Twitter: Cresco+Labs

LinkedIn: Cresco+Labs

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005645/en/