Icosavax to Participate in the Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SEATTLE, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Icosavax, Inc. ( ICVX), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision of creating pan-respiratory vaccines for older adults, today announced that the company will participate in and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

  • Adam Simpson, Chief Executive Officer of Icosavax, will participate in a corporate panel in Boston on Tuesday, March 7 at 9:10 am ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Icosavax will present virtually on Monday, March 13 at 12:40 pm ET

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for both the conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.icosavax.com. The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the presentation for approximately 90 days.

About Icosavax
Icosavax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its innovative VLP platform technology to develop vaccines against infectious diseases, with an initial focus on life-threatening respiratory diseases and a vision for combination and pan-respiratory vaccines. Icosavax’s VLP platform technology is designed to enable multivalent, particle-based display of complex viral antigens, which it believes will induce broad, robust, and durable protection against the specific viruses targeted. Icosavax’s pipeline includes vaccine candidates targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV), as well as programs in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and influenza. Icosavax was formed in 2017 to advance the breakthrough VLP technology from the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington with the goal to discover, develop, and commercialize vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax is located in Seattle.

For more information, visit www.icosavax.com.

Media Contact:
Jessica Yingling, Ph.D.
Little Dog Communications Inc.
[email protected]
858.344.8091

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group, LLC
[email protected]
619.916.7620

