EDISON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTC PINK: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on securing digital communications announced today that Mountain Entities Inc., has licensed Zerify Meet™ & Zerify Defender™ to protect corporate and client data.



“Since 2014, Mountain Entities Inc., has been helping companies of all sizes respond to industry transitions in order to stay compliant, creative, and competitive,” says Dana Brunn, CEO of Mountain Entities Inc. “We have become a trusted connection in providing healthcare compliance solutions with excellent benefits, cost-savings and administration with state of the art communication systems. Since healthcare records are known to be one of the most valuable types of information that hackers are going after, we chose to protect that confidential data with Zerify Meet & Defender. We also recommend it to every client we work with.”

“We are thrilled that Mountain Entities Inc., understands that healthcare and Protected Healthcare Information (PHI) data is #1 on the hackers list, and that they have taken the proactive position of protecting that data with Zerify’s Meet & Defender,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. “Zerify Meet & Defender are the healthcare industry’s only HIPAA compliant Video Conferencing and Endpoint Security solutions built with a ‘Zero Trust’ architecture to keep patient data secure.”

“Hackers have figured-out how easy it is to bypass existing anti-virus and Endpoint Detection & Response systems (EDR) and are now going after voice, video, and audio communications, which is part of the every healthcare organizations digital communications ecosystem. Zerify Defender is the only solution on the market that locks down the camera, microphone, speakers, keyboard, clipboard, and prevents screenscraping. Zerify Meet is the Industry’s only HIPAA certified Video Conferencing platform built on a Zero Trust Architecture. Both solutions were recently acknowledged by the Forrester Group & Aite-Novarica Group as being a leader in the industry,” says Kay.

To learn more about Zerify solutions, go to: https://www.zerify.com/.



About Mountain Entities, Inc:

Since opening the doors in 2014, Mountain Entities, Inc. has become a trusted connection in providing healthcare compliance solutions with excellent benefit, cost-savings and administration, with state of the art communication systems. Our professional partners and alliances assist the business owners, brokers, and accountants to connect on a level never experienced before. We are knowledgeable, accessible, and professional. We answer the tough compliance questions and create customized strategies to help ATTRACT & RETAIN employees in a complex new era.

About Zerify:

Zerify Inc. ( ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

