DALLAS, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS ( DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that its DZS Saber 4400 environmentally hardened optical transport solution, Velocity V6 fiber access system and Software Defined Network Operating System (sdNOS) embedded software platform have each been recognized as a “High Score Recipient” by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Review for differentiated or excellent technical features and substantial market impact. The Lightwave Innovation Review honors companies and products on the cutting-edge of optical network innovation.



“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate DZS on their high-scoring honoree status for three outstanding products,” said Lightwave Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”

“Each of these solutions brings a unique benefit to our customers,” said Miguel Alonso, Chief Product Officer, DZS. “The Saber 4400 is a groundbreaking environmentally hardened solution that delivers high bandwidth, long reach middle mile optical transport to remote and rural locations; the Velocity V6 offers industry-leading performance when deploying Passive Optical Networking (PON) in high-density locations; and the sdNOS leverages a unique common software defined code base to allow service providers to rapidly introduce and activate new services.”

“Being the only technology provider recognized by the Lightwave Innovation Review across optical transport, fiber access and SDN/NFV categories is a true testament to the game-changing benefits DZS solutions are bringing to the optical networking space,” said Geoff Burke, Senior Vice President of Product Marketing, DZS. “This honor confirms the unique value our extensive optical, access and software defined portfolio is delivering our global customer base and is further validation that we are successfully executing our mission of transforming today’s service providers into tomorrow’s experience providers.”

Lightwave will present the awards at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), the largest annual event for the optical networking industry on March 6, in San Diego. Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer of DZS, will be attending to represent DZS at the event.

Key DZS Features and Differentiators

Saber 4400

The cost-effective, climate hardened, high bandwidth, long reach coherent optical transport solution offers 400 Gbps per wavelength of extended reach capacity up to 120km without amplification and enhanced expandability. This solution is optimally suited for middle mile transport opportunities and the ability to use existing or low-cost cabinets to eliminate the need for expensive, temperature-controlled enclosures. Enables significant cost savings : When compared to competitive solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400, avoiding costs that range from heat exchanger upgrades or air conditioning installation to the construction of new pads, shelters, buildings and sites.

: When compared to competitive solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber 4400, avoiding costs that range from heat exchanger upgrades or air conditioning installation to the construction of new pads, shelters, buildings and sites. Judge’s Comment: “This appears to be an excellent product with technical features and performance that provide clear and substantial benefits...with substantial market impact.”



Velocity V6

The V6 is the industry’s only platform that can scale to nearly a terabit per second of non-blocking switching capacity per slot, enabling service providers to deliver 10 Gbps (XGS)-PON performance to over 24,000 subscribers in a 6 Rack Unit (RU) hardened form factor. Ready to support future PON technologies: In contrast with virtually every other Optical Line Terminal (OLT) system in the market, the chassis-based V6 supports simple, in-place upgrades to future 50Gbps/100Gbps PON access technologies while maintaining non-blocking performance across all service types.

In contrast with virtually every other Optical Line Terminal (OLT) system in the market, the chassis-based V6 supports simple, in-place upgrades to future 50Gbps/100Gbps PON access technologies while maintaining non-blocking performance across all service types. Judge’s Comment: “A good large-scale PON system.”



sdNOS

The DZS sdNOS enables service providers to realize operational scale and efficiencies by streamlining the number and diversity of network elements used to support the delivery of new services across fixed and mobile network domains with multifunctional devices. Eliminating redundant or unnecessary network elements significantly reduces operational and capital expenditures as networks grow in density and complexity. Rapidly and cost-efficiently introduce new services: With sdNOS, DZS can rapidly introduce new functionality, software, subsystems and protocols for both new and existing platforms. This allows DZS customers to implement new services and capabilities in their networks without additional capital investment or delays related to the procurement of new equipment.

With sdNOS, DZS can rapidly introduce new functionality, software, subsystems and protocols for both new and existing platforms. This allows DZS customers to implement new services and capabilities in their networks without additional capital investment or delays related to the procurement of new equipment. Judge’s Comment: “The DZS sdNOS offers attractive features that broadband service providers will want as they seek to make service delivery more efficient and establish differentiation as competition in the market heats up.”



DZS is committed to delivering open, standards-based technology that seamlessly interoperates with the diverse technology equipment found in leading global operators’ networks. Combining DZS’ market-leading Optical, Subscriber, Access and Cloud EDGE solutions enables service providers to leverage a complete end-to-end solution for delivering multi-gigabit services and establish a clear Competitive EDGE in their respective markets.

About DZS

DZS Inc. ( DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

