SAN DIEGO, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced receipt of an order for its energy storage solutions to power an industrial robotics platform. The battery packs include Beam’s patented PCC™ thermal management technology for superior safety, higher energy density and longer life. The customer is an established company that designs and builds mobile robotics platforms and software. The application is an unmanned ground vehicle platform that can be outfitted with a variety of sensing options.

“The mobile robotics market is experiencing high growth with a wide variety of uses, from healthcare and manufacturing to hospitality, research and combat situations. Acceleration in artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and the connectivity needed for the internet-of-things is propelling this market to new levels of capability,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “We are confident that Beam Global’s ability to create bespoke energy storage solutions, with our patents on safety and performance, positions us to take a leading role in this rapidly growing segment.”

The Beam Global energy storage solution used in this mobile robotics solution includes patented PCC™ technology for advanced thermal management and energy density. The advanced, compact, lightweight and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries are manufactured in Beam’s Broadview Illinois facility by our team of world-class engineers and battery experts.

According to the Mobile Robotics Market Research Report from Market Research Future (MRFR), the mobile robotics sector is estimated to reach over $25B by 2030, growing at a 21.4% CAGR from 2022-2030. The mobile robotics world is leveraging the emergence of technology trends in artificial intelligence, autonomous driving and advances in network communication to bring new capabilities to industry, consumers and governments.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology leader providing innovative, sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. Core platforms include Beam EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell™ high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library.

Beam EV ARC™ EV charging infrastructure systems support any quality brand EV charging service equipment, and Beam AllCell™ battery solutions power micro-mobility, terrestrial EVs, aviation, maritime and recreational vehicles as well as stationery and energy-security platforms.

Beam develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego and Chicago, the company produces Made-in-America products with the mission to Lead the World to Clean Mobility. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW. For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter.



