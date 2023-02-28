PR Newswire

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has validated the company's climate commitments, including reducing Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by more than 50 percent and Scope 3 GHG emissions by more than 25 percent before 2030.

The SBTi is a partnership between the Carbon Disclosure Project, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature. It focuses on partnering with companies to help guide emission-reduction initiatives using science-based targets.

These measurable climate goals are considered science-based if they are in line with the level of decarbonization required to keep global temperature increases below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial temperatures.

As a part of its commitment, Dana has focused on several important areas to secure its GHG reduction, including improving operational efficiency, reducing energy consumption at its facilities, installing on-site renewable energy, and leveraging renewable energy purchase agreements.

"The world is expecting the mobility industry to lead in protecting the planet, and Dana understands the importance of strengthening the sustainability of both our technologies and our operations to support this effort," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer. "Viewing sustainability through the lens of science-based targets informs how we manage our natural resources in our quest for a zero-emission future."

"Science drives our strategic approach to sustainability. We know that it's crucial to transparently measure, validate, and report on our climate commitments. This validation from the SBTi reaffirms Dana's leadership position on climate action by refining our processes, advancing our customers' electrification journey, and delivering on our sustainability priorities," added Doug Liedberg, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer for Dana.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with history dating back to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danas-climate-commitments-validated-by-science-based-target-initiative-301757788.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated