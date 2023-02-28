Palatin Issued Patent on Vyleesi® (Bremelanotide Injection) For Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder in Patients With Controlled Hypertension

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent No. 11,590,209, titled "Use of Bremelanotide in Patients with Controlled Hypertension." This issued patent further strengthens the Company's intellectual property position and coverage for the Company's approved therapeutic product for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in premenopausal women, Vyleesi.

The patent has, with patent terms adjustments, a term through April 29, 2041. The claims of the patent relate to use of bremelanotide, marketed by the Company under the trade name Vyleesi, for treatment of female sexual dysfunction in patients with controlled hypertension. The patent is solely owned by the Company.

"We are pleased with the issuance of this patent," said Carl Spana, CEO and President of Palatin. "The issuance of this patent continues to expand the breadth and depth of our Vyleesi intellectual property portfolio and underscores our commitment to innovation in advancing melanocortin-receptor based therapies."

About Vyleesi® (bremelanotide injection) for Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder (HSDD)

Vyleesi is the first and only as-needed treatment approved by the FDA for premenopausal women with acquired, generalized HSDD.

Palatin is actively seeking Vyleesi collaborations for the United States and for territories outside the currently licensed territories of China and Korea. Vyleesi is licensed to Fosun Pharma in China and Kwangdong Pharmaceuticals in South Korea.

Patients and healthcare providers can learn more about HSDD and Vyleesi at www.vyleesi.com and www.vyleesipro.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com and follow Palatin on Twitter at @PalatinTech.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about future expectations of Palatin Technologies, Inc., such as statements about market potential of Vyleesi and other Palatin products in development, clinical trial results, potential actions by regulatory agencies including the FDA, regulatory plans, development programs, proposed indications for product candidates, market potential for product candidates, and potential adverse impacts due to the global COVID-19 pandemic such as delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Palatin intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause Palatin's actual results to be materially different from its historical results or from any results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Palatin's actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements for reasons including, but not limited to, Palatin's ability to establish and maintain the capability for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of Vyleesi, sales of Vyleesi in the United States and elsewhere in the world, results of clinical trials, regulatory actions by the FDA and other regulatory and the need for regulatory approvals, Palatin's ability to fund development of its technology and establish and successfully complete clinical trials, the length of time and cost required to complete clinical trials and submit applications for regulatory approvals, products developed by competing pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, commercial acceptance of Palatin's products, and other factors discussed in Palatin's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Palatin is not responsible for updating for events that occur after the date of this press release.

