Access to the new Oracle Cloud Chicago Region will enable customers to manage their data more efficiently on a consistent, secure network with lower latency and increased reliability

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today announced it will offer connectivity to an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect point-of-presence (PoP) within the newly launched Oracle Cloud Chicago Region. The new connectivity deployment located at Digital Realty's 350 E. Cermak Road data center will provide customers with a low-latency route into the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, with multi-cloud access from its global facilities through PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, ServiceFabric™, its recently launched orchestration platform, and its various Connected Campus solutions.

With the addition of the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, Digital Realty now hosts nine OCI FastConnect PoPs across four continents, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Marseille, and Sao Paulo.

"Access to OCI FastConnect at our Chicago facility enables Digital Realty customers to achieve low-latency connectivity to the new Oracle Cloud Chicago Region," says Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty. "Our global customers can quickly establish access to the Oracle Cloud Region via ServiceFabric™, regardless of where they are located, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers and partners across the globe."

By colocating IT infrastructure at Digital Realty's Chicago data center in a hybrid cloud architecture, customers can benefit from low-latency access to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region locally. Mission-critical workloads with a requirement to reside near or adjacent to the cloud benefit from colocation on our global platform.

"For example, customers can deploy Oracle Exadata [email protected] running Oracle databases that require a private infrastructure and connect these to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region via the OCI FastConnect PoP located within the same facility. Digital Realty operates ten data centers in Chicago, offering 3.4 million square feet of colocation space," adds Sharp.

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," says Leo Leung, Vice President, OCI and Oracle Technology. "With the FastConnect service, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and can now easily scale with their growing business demands across all markets, thanks to Digital Realty's global footprint."

Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance, and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-native services including Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

