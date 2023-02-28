Digital Realty Announces Access to Oracle Cloud Via FastConnect

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023

Access to the new Oracle Cloud Chicago Region will enable customers to manage their data more efficiently on a consistent, secure network with lower latency and increased reliability

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions, and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) today announced it will offer connectivity to an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect point-of-presence (PoP) within the newly launched Oracle Cloud Chicago Region. The new connectivity deployment located at Digital Realty's 350 E. Cermak Road data center will provide customers with a low-latency route into the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, with multi-cloud access from its global facilities through PlatformDIGITAL®, Digital Realty's global data center platform, ServiceFabric™, its recently launched orchestration platform, and its various Connected Campus solutions.

Digital_Realty_Black_Logo.jpg

With the addition of the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region, Digital Realty now hosts nine OCI FastConnect PoPs across four continents, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, London, Madrid, Marseille, and Sao Paulo.

"Access to OCI FastConnect at our Chicago facility enables Digital Realty customers to achieve low-latency connectivity to the new Oracle Cloud Chicago Region," says Chris Sharp, CTO at Digital Realty. "Our global customers can quickly establish access to the Oracle Cloud Region via ServiceFabric™, regardless of where they are located, bringing enhanced connectivity to customers and partners across the globe."

By colocating IT infrastructure at Digital Realty's Chicago data center in a hybrid cloud architecture, customers can benefit from low-latency access to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region locally. Mission-critical workloads with a requirement to reside near or adjacent to the cloud benefit from colocation on our global platform.

"For example, customers can deploy Oracle Exadata [email protected] running Oracle databases that require a private infrastructure and connect these to the Oracle Cloud Chicago Region via the OCI FastConnect PoP located within the same facility. Digital Realty operates ten data centers in Chicago, offering 3.4 million square feet of colocation space," adds Sharp.

"Customers require seamless connectivity from their data centers and networks to Oracle Cloud for their most demanding workloads and applications," says Leo Leung, Vice President, OCI and Oracle Technology. "With the FastConnect service, customers can provision the dedicated and private connections they need today and can now easily scale with their growing business demands across all markets, thanks to Digital Realty's global footprint."

Oracle Cloud is a next-generation cloud that delivers powerful compute and networking performance, and a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-native services including Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. Oracle Cloud is the only cloud built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry's first and only self-driving database.

Additional resources

About Digital Realty
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture™ (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 28+ countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork
Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy, and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service.  To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

For Additional Information

Media Contacts
Helen Bleasdale
Digital Realty
+1 737 267 6822
[email protected]

Investor Relations
Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby
Digital Realty
+1 737 281 0101
[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to Digital Realty's growth prospects, strategy and customer demand for its products and services. For a list and description of Digital Realty's risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Digital Realty disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

