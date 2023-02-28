Industrywide Survey Reveals Centralizing Regulatory is Number One Priority for Medtech

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023

Growing need for visibility and speed driving shift to digital regulatory systems

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research shows a majority of medtech organizations are taking action to advance regulatory affairs, according to the second annual Veeva MedTech Regulatory Benchmark Report. More than half of medtech companies say establishing a single source for regulatory information (62%) and implementing a global and centralized regulatory information management (RIM) system (51%) will be the industry's top focus over the next two years. With the move to modernize RIM underway, medtech leaders are bringing together data, content, and systems for improved insights and time to market.

Regulatory_Benchmark_Report_charts_Modernization_Priorities.jpg

Data reveals an increased focus on digital systems to harmonize operations globally, with two out of every five companies already selecting digital regulatory technology. This shift toward digital RIM systems highlights the need for greater transparency and collaboration across regional teams to meet evolving regulations and change management requirements.

The report reveals positive changes to regulatory affairs and opportunities for improvement, including:

  • Manual processes still linger: Just 13% of companies have implemented a global digital RIM system for end-to-end management of regulatory operations. Many medtech organizations rely on manual processes, disconnected data sources, and siloed systems that aren't scalable, making it harder to expand into new markets.
  • Single source for registration data trends upward: Companies who collect global registration data in a single system increased year-over-year, highlighting urgency for establishing one source for regulatory information.
  • Post-market compliance processes lack connections: Most companies (83%) have partial integrations, point solutions, or manual processes across regulatory and quality to capture post-market changes within the product portfolio. The lack of a seamless and automated change control process increases risks and can lead to compliance issues or delays.

"With new regulations and increasing supply chain complexity, medtech companies are evaluating paths to more seamless processes so high-quality data can be shared across teams," said Seth Goldenberg, vice president, Veeva MedTech. "This research shows the medtech industry is making progress by advancing regulatory operations for better global visibility, data accuracy, and compliance."

The Veeva MedTech Regulatory Benchmark Report examines the medical device and diagnostic industry's progress toward modernizing regulatory operations. Survey respondents include regulatory affairs professionals from more than 100 medtech organizations around the globe, ranging from enterprise to midsize businesses. See the full annual study which explores how medtech companies manage global compliance and visibility, speed to market, post-market compliance, and modernization.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva (NYSE: VEEV) is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:

Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF26767&sd=2023-02-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrywide-survey-reveals-centralizing-regulatory-is-number-one-priority-for-medtech-301757629.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF26767&Transmission_Id=202302280703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF26767&DateId=20230228
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.