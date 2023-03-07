NETSCOUT nGenius Delivers Robust Enterprise Performance Management for Business-Critical Applications

NETSCOUT+SYSTEMS%2C+INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, continues to advance the performance management market with its nGenius® Enterprise Performance Management solution that offers support for more than 1,000 voice, video, and business data applications out of the box. This capability is now further enhanced through the integration of nGeniusONE® and F5 technologies to automatically configure monitoring for custom applications. The solution helps customers eliminate blind spots at the packet level for better application performance and security assurance.

According to Technavio, the custom application market will grow by $38.15 billion at a compound annual growth rate of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026 due to the adoption of advanced technologies and the rise in the use of smartphones by enterprises to develop applications. In addition, the Cloud+Security+Alliance recently reported that the average enterprise uses 464 custom applications and expects to deploy 37 new applications in the next 12 months.

“Digital experience management is vital to IT organizations committed to flawless service quality and integrity. Unfortunately, the growing number and complexity of business-critical applications combined with the expanding distribution and diversity of end users and required datasets across the infrastructure challenge IT organizations to develop a complete and continual picture of all possible digital experiences,” said Mark Leary, research director, network observability and automation, IDC. “The ability to automatically test, accurately measure, fully secure, and precisely track the digital experiences and exchanges driven by all applications – whether supplier-delivered or custom-developed -- is paramount.”

Using NETSCOUT’s InfiniStreamNG appliances in combination with nGeniusONE provides visibility and analysis into any infrastructure environment, including data centers, private and public cloud, and co-location facilities for customer-facing applications like voice, video, SaaS, and UCaaS, regardless of where they are accessed. Integration efforts with F5, a multi-cloud application services and security company, enable user-controlled business applications to be imported directly from F5 BIG-IP server pool definitions.

“Our partnership with F5 helps ITOps teams discover, automatically gain control, and continually monitor custom applications to ensure SLAs are met,” stated Paul Barrett, CTO of Enterprise, NETSCOUT. “Since these applications typically drive greater revenue, profitability, and competitive differentiation to ensure a better customer experience -- or help comply with regulatory requirements -- assuring optimal performance and security is essential.”

“BIG-IP Local Traffic Manager can provide NETSCOUT’s ISNG instrumentation with clear, unencrypted traffic for custom applications in both physical and virtual/cloud environments,” said Arul Elumalai, Senior Vice President and General Manager, BIG-IP, F5. “We’re pleased to collaborate with NETSCOUT to help the most advanced organizations secure, monitor, and optimize every app anywhere.”

Visit our website for more information on our nGeniusONE product, the nGenius+Enterprise+Performance+Management solution, or NETSCOUT%26rsquo%3Bs+partnership+with+F5.

About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance and availability disruptions through the company’s unique visibility platform and solutions powered by its pioneering deep packet inspection at scale technology. NETSCOUT serves the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com+or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the words “partner,” “partnership,” or “joint” does not imply a legal partnership relationship between NETSCOUT and any other company.

