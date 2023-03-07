Creative Realities Debuts AdLogic Inventory Insights tool in 2023 Winter Software Release

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

New analysis and projection tool for Reflect AdLogic Platform adds inventory transparency that can drive profitability

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital signage leader Creative Realities, Inc. ( CREX, CREXW) today announced the release of the AdLogic Inventory Insights, a new tool within the Reflect AdLogic™ platform that is set to revolutionize the way media networks manage and view their advertising inventory. By providing an unprecedented level of insight into available inventory, the tool enables sales teams to more accurately forecast sales and maximize profit margins –by reducing waste and leveraging supply and demand.

The AdLogic Inventory Insights tool utilizes existing AdLogic platform capabilities and, together with ReflectView, provides more powerful segmentation, reporting and planning tools than any other solution on the market. Primary features include real-time reporting of available advertising playlist units, data on where and how advertising slots are available, and the ability to measure the number of minutes available for sale at any given point – all crucial components for determining pricing based on supply and demand and driving successful sales conversations.

“Since the initial release of AdLogic, Creative Realities has continuously invested in the platform, and this latest addition represents a significant expansion of its already comprehensive capabilities,” said Jason Donnini, Director of Product Management at Creative Realities. “AdLogic, when used with ReflectView, counts everything there is to know and gives reliable, detailed information for the networks, periods and campaigns of interest to its users. This all-encompassing approach has historically been challenging to deliver, but the ability to provide this level of information is a key differentiator for our solution.”

Due to the unique complexities of managing place-based networks, the AdLogic Inventory Insights tool fills the gaps that traditional mass media models are not equipped to address – providing a powerful solution for big box retailers, digital signage networks, shopping malls, airports, entertainment venues, healthcare networks and any other place-based or digital out-of-home (OOH) network. By delivering accurate and real-time data on available advertising opportunities, this innovative tool enables businesses to gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving world of place-based advertising.

"At Creative Realities, we strive to be at the forefront of innovation in media network management to continue meeting and exceeding the most pressing market needs," said Bart Massey, CTO of Creative Realities, Inc. "With its advanced technology and unique features, the tool is a game-changer for clients looking to optimize, manage and ultimately maximize the value of their advertising inventory."

About Creative Realities, Inc.
Creative Realities helps clients use the latest omnichannel technologies to inspire better customer experiences. CRI designs, develops and deploys consumer experiences for high-end enterprise-level networks, and is actively providing recurring SaaS and support services across diverse vertical markets, including but not limited to automotive, advertising networks, apparel & accessories, convenience stores, food service/QSR, gaming, theater, and stadium venues. The company has operations across North America with active installations in more than 10 countries.

Contacts

Media Inquiries
Christina Davies
[email protected]

Investor Relations
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc3NzczNCM1NDMwNjAxIzIyMzI3OTA=
Creative-Realities.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.