IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), an industry leader in quantum computing, today announced that the company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, March 30, 2023, after the financial markets close.

IonQ will host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern time that same day to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the Company’s website here, or directly here.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after its conclusion at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) with access code 7197039 and will be available until 11:59 PM Eastern time, April 30, 2023. An archive of the webcast will also be available here shortly after the call and will remain available for one year.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing, with a proven track record of innovation and deployment. IonQ Aria is the latest in a line of cutting-edge commercial quantum systems, boasting industry-leading 25 algorithmic qubits. Along with record performance, IonQ has defined what it believes is the best path forward to scale.

IonQ is the only company with its quantum systems available through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ was founded in 2015 by Dr. Christopher Monroe and Dr. Jungsang Kim based on 25 years of pioneering research. To learn more, visit www.ionq.com.

