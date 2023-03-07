MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, : LPX), a leading manufacturer of engineered wood building products, announced today the expansion of its distribution partnership. The expansion includes LP’s Siding Solutions brands and prefinished solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, and LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding) in the Southeast and Midwest Regions, specifically in Atlanta, Omaha, and Pensacola. The expanded distribution will begin later in the first quarter of 2023.



Mike Wilson, SVP of Product Management at BlueLinx, states “LP has great brand recognition, and this new partnership expands our siding offering to customers, bringing innovative solutions to home builders, remodelers, and homeowners. The timing of the partnership is ideal as the industry gravitates toward prefinished siding, and the LP® SmartSide® and ExpertFinish® brand portfolios align well with our growth strategy of delivering what matters to the industry: building solutions that drive more efficient installations, increased jobsite workability, and beautiful aesthetics.”

Chad Wold and Joe Grandbois, General Sales Managers for LP in the Southeast and North Central Regions, respectively, added “As LP continues to grow market share, we are excited to expand our distribution footprint with BlueLinx. This expansion in Atlanta, Omaha, and Pensacola will allow our customers to have additional options to access SmartSide® and ExpertFinish®. We have world-class partners and look forward to continuing our growth for the next decade.”

ABOUT BLUELINX

BlueLinx (: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 customers including national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers, and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

ABOUT LP BUILDING SOLUTIONS

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, : LPX), a leader in high-performance building solutions, manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

