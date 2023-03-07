DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc ( AMRN, Financial) and CSL Seqirus today announced that the two companies have entered into an exclusive license and distribution agreement under which Amarin will license exclusive rights to VAZKEPA to CSL Seqirus to secure pricing and reimbursement and commercialize the product across Australia and New Zealand.



"We are excited to announce this agreement with CSL Seqirus in Australia and New Zealand, a world-class licensing partner for pharmaceuticals,” said Karim Mikhail, President & CEO, Amarin. “CSL Seqirus’ highly experienced market access and commercialization teams in Australia and New Zealand are well-positioned to support the pricing and reimbursement efforts, particularly with their strong record in successfully supporting pharmaceutical benefits listings, and eventual marketing and promotion for VAZKEPA and help us to deliver this important medicine to patients in these countries."

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW), approximately 1.3 million patients in Australia have established cardiovascular disease (CVD)i and approximately 75% are currently treated with a statin.ii CVD and diabetes are health priorities in NZ. Māori and Pacific peoples have a high incidence of CVD and diabetes and experience significant inequity in both access to medicines and clinical outcomes.

Under the terms of the agreement, CSL Seqirus will in-license VAZKEPA from Amarin and will be responsible for market access and reimbursement efforts, distribution, and commercial promotion for VAZKEPA across Australia and New Zealand. Amarin will receive an upfront payment and be eligible for event-related milestone payments of up to approximately $8 million and additional product-related milestone payments of up to approximately $4 million. Amarin will be responsible for supplying finished product to CSL Seqirus at a profitable transfer price paid to Amarin.

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. From our foundation in scientific research to our focus on clinical trials, and now our commercial expansion, we are evolving and growing rapidly. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk.

About CSL Seqirus

CSL Seqirus is part of CSL Limited (ASX: CSL). As one of the largest influenza vaccine providers in the world, CSL Seqirus is a major contributor to the prevention of influenza globally and a transcontinental partner in pandemic preparedness. With state-of-the-art production facilities in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia, and leading R&D capabilities, CSL Seqirus utilizes egg, cell and adjuvant technologies to offer a broad portfolio of differentiated influenza vaccines in more than 20 countries around the world.

In Australia, CSL Seqirus operates the only local manufacturing facility for seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccine and produces a range of unique medicines in the national interest including antivenoms and the world’s only human vaccine for Q fever. The company also in-licenses a broad range of paediatric and adult vaccines and specialty pharmaceutical products.

About CSL

CSL (ASX: CSL; US CSLLY) is a leading global biotechnology company with a dynamic portfolio of lifesaving medicines, including those that treat haemophilia and immune deficiencies, as well as vaccines to prevent influenza. Since our start in 1916, we have been driven by our promise to save lives using the latest technologies. Today, CSL – including our three businesses, CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus and CSL Vifor – provides lifesaving products to patients in more than 100 countries and employs 30,000 people. Our unique combination of commercial strength, R&D focus and operational excellence enables us to identify, develop and deliver innovations so our patients can live life to the fullest. For inspiring stories about the promise of biotechnology, visit CSLBehring.com/ Vita and follow us on Twitter.com/CSL.

For more information about CSL, visit www.csl.com.

About VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) Capsules

VAZKEPA capsules are the first prescription treatment comprised solely of the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl, a highly purified form of eicosapentaenoic acid. Since launch, icosapent ethyl has been prescribed over 18 million times. In addition to the United States, icosapent ethyl is approved and sold in Canada, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates under the brand name VASCEPA. In March 2021, marketing authorization was granted to icosapent ethyl in the European Union under the brand name VAZKEPA to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/dL [≥ 1.7 mmol/L]) and established cardiovascular disease or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor1. In April 2021 marketing authorization for VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) was granted in Great Britain (applying to England, Scotland and Wales). VAZKEPA (icosapent ethyl) is currently approved and sold in Europe in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Austria and the UK.



