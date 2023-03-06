AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following three investor conferences in March:
Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
Format: In-person Presentation
Date: Monday, March 6, 2023
Time: 8:05 a.m. ET
Location: Orlando, FL
Oppenheimer Virtual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 9:20 a.m. ET
KeyBanc Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following each event.
About AngioDynamics, Inc.
AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.
The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.
