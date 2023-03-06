AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients, today announced that Jim Clemmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Trowbridge, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following three investor conferences in March:

Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

Format: In-person Presentation

Date: Monday, March 6, 2023

Time: 8:05 a.m. ET

Location: Orlando, FL

Oppenheimer Virtual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, March 13, 2023

Time: 9:20 a.m. ET

KeyBanc Virtual Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com and will be available for replay following each event.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving quality of life for patients.

The Company’s innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005538/en/