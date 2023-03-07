Unity (NYSE: U), the world’s leading platform for creating and growing real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today introduced a new %26ldquo%3BDecentralization%26rdquo%3B+category+page in the Unity Asset Store with vetted solutions to support developers interested in technology that enables decentralization in gaming. Decentralization in this context typically refers to models of ownership in games that allow players to create, earn, or obtain in-game resources that they can then sell or trade. This dedicated page on the Asset Store will help interested developers find verified solutions to manage digital assets, set up smart contracts, build on blockchain networks, and more.

There are 13 new verified solutions in this category:

AIKON ORE ID - AIKON’s ORE ID is a single sign-on platform that allows developers to create a Blockchain account upon first sign-in.

Algorand - The Algorand SDK equips developers with tools to easily integrate digital assets and primitives into their games, while leveraging the Algorand blockchain.

Altura - Altura's API and SDKs allow developers to create, update, and transfer NFTs in-game.

Aptos Labs - Aptos Labs created a software development kit that allows game developers to start building on Aptos.

Dapper Labs - The Flow SDK for Unity allows Unity developers to integrate their games and applications with the Flow blockchain.

Immutable X - A leading developer platform for building and scaling mainstream-ready web3 games on Ethereum

Infura (ConsenSys) - Infura’s infrastructure and suite of tools help developers build and connect to any EVM-compatible blockchain.

Metamask (ConsenSys) - This SDK is a library that developers can install into their projects, which helps users connect easily with a MetaMask Wallet client for any game developed on Unity.

Nefta - This SDK gives developers access to seamless integration of digital assets, multi-chain wallets, tokens, custom marketplaces, white label services and more.

Pocketful of Quarters - The Quarters SDK is a plug and play monetization tool for developers that allows them to focus on creating social and interoperable games.

Solana - The Solana SDK for Unity lets game developers easily integrate Solana-based NFTs, tokens, and on-chain programs within their Unity games.

Tezos - The Tezos SDK comes with a wide range of features including linking player accounts across games, minting and trading of in-game items and currencies, and more.

Truffle (ConsenSys) - Truffle is a comprehensive smart contract development framework for Ethereum.

To learn more about each solution visit the Unity+Asset+Store.

